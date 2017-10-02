Er is een bètarelease van Rainmeter versie 4.1 uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in realtime allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. Sinds versie 4.0 is de ondersteuning voor Windows XP en Vista komen te vervallen. Nieuw in versie 4.1 is de mogelijkheid om plugins gemaakt in C++ en C# te gebruiken. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Added Rainmeter plugins: Added the ability to create plugins in C++ or C# supporting Inline Plugin Section Variables in a skin. This is primarily a change for plugin authors, with any documentation for how their plugins should be used in a skin provided by the author. Details on how this can be used in a plugin are at C++ and C#. Changed Rainmeter plugins: The Plugin API has been updated to support Inline Plugin Section Variables. In addition, the documentation for plugin authors has been greatly enhanced and improved, and new and improved example plugins added to the SDK. Plugin authors are strongly encouraged to get the latest Plugin SDK and review the new Developer Documentation.

The Plugin API has been updated to support Inline Plugin Section Variables. In addition, the documentation for plugin authors has been greatly enhanced and improved, and new and improved example plugins added to the SDK. Plugin authors are strongly encouraged to get the latest Plugin SDK and review the new Developer Documentation. Illustro default skins: Changed the URL used to get the user's WAN IP address in the Network skin in Illustro. Note that Illustro will not be installed or updated on existing Rainmeter installations, only on new installations, and this change should be manually made if Illustro is currently being used.

Changed the URL used to get the user's WAN IP address in the Network skin in Illustro. Note that Illustro will not be installed or updated on existing Rainmeter installations, only on new installations, and this change should be manually made if Illustro is currently being used. Lua scripting: Corrected an issue where the GetOption() function referencing meters in the skin were not seeing options set by a MeterStyle.

Corrected an issue where the GetOption() function referencing meters in the skin were not seeing options set by a MeterStyle. About dialog: The Plugins tab in the About dialog will now group the plugins as "External" or "Built-in".

The Plugins tab in the About dialog will now group the plugins as "External" or "Built-in". About dialog: Added a right-click context menu to copy the value of Variables in the Skins tab. Fixed Rainmeter: Corrected a bug that was not properly resolving variables using the new nesting syntax in some cases.

Corrected a bug that was not properly resolving variables using the new nesting syntax in some cases. Rainmeter Installer: Corrected an issue where the AudioLevel plugin was still being treated as an external plugin, and needlessly copied to the Rainmeter program folder.