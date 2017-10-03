Poikosoft heeft versie 7.0.5 van EZ CD Audio Converter uitgebracht. EZ CD Audio Converter werd voorheen uitgebracht onder de naam Easy CD-DA Extractor en is een alles-in-een-programma voor het rippen, bewerken en converteren van audiobestanden. Daarnaast is het in staat om cd's en dvd's te branden. Ondersteuning is er voor alle bekende audioformaten, waaronder mp3, aac, he aac, Dolby Pulse, Apple Lossless, flac, Vorbis, Opus en Windows Media Audio. Naast de betaalde Ultimate-versie is er ook een gratis uitvoering die over minder functionaliteit beschikt. Sinds versie 7.0.1 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.0.5 Fixed the bug where the app may have crashed when sample rate conversion was performed (memory allocation defect of v7.0.3/4)

Fixed the problem where the app may have not started on some Windows XP computers

Fixed the bug where the app did not include subfolders starting with a dot when parent folder was dragged to the audio converter Changes in version 7.0.4 Fixed the UI problems of the previous update

Fixed the silence removal DSP that got broken in the previous update Changes in version 7.0.3 Performance improvements

Audio engine optimizations

Significantly faster audio conversion

No changes in audio quality

Reset trial period for trial users Changes in version 7.0.2 - Windows Store only Support for Apple Core Audio AAC encoder in the Windows Store version of the app