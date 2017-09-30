Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: RJ TextEd 12.40

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Rickard Johansson

RJ TextEd logo (75 pix) Versie 12.33 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 12.34 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Version 12.40

Document editing and speed

While solving a few issues with the background thread I also improved editing speed for operations like typing, deleting (DEL/BACK), or any other operation that just changes the content of the current line. The change may be quite noticeable.

Other speed improvements

Sort functions have been optimized and should be even faster than before.

Hash Generator

Added a simple hash generator in the "Tools" menu. It can generate a string hash using the most common algorithms. NOTE! If you feel that an algorithm is missing, let me know.

Allow illegal control characters in text files

Added a new option to allow illegal control characters in source/text files. The option is turned on by default, allowing you to open text files containing e.g. a few non-text characters like zeros. If turned off, files containing illegal control characters are handled as binary/hex files.

Save hex view status

The editor can now remember the hex view status after a document has been closed. This should work with both text and binary files. The setting is available in "Options -> File -> Save status for last open files".

Fixed
  • FTP issue with older FTP servers (Unix/Linux vsftpd...).
  • Open remote (S)FTP from menu recent files.
  • Some change DPI issues.
  • A few delete issues.
  • Several hard to find exceptions that may appear randomly.
  • Open file at cursor.
  • Clipboard history display issues with delete and clear.
  • Paste text at end of line.
  • Display space and tabs issue.
  • Change newline format display issue.
  • Trim trailing spaces issue in column mode.
  • Replace issue with regular expressions.
  • Minimize/Maximize issues.

Version 12.35

Move editor between monitors with different DPI

Made some changes to speed thing up. The main window isn't constantly redrawing anymore and moving the window between monitors is much faster.

Fixed
  • Reload document issues.
  • Some very hard to find editor background thread issues.

Versienummer 12.40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 66,10MB
Licentietype Freeware

