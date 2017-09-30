Versie 12.33 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 12.34 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Version 12.40

While solving a few issues with the background thread I also improved editing speed for operations like typing, deleting (DEL/BACK), or any other operation that just changes the content of the current line. The change may be quite noticeable.

Sort functions have been optimized and should be even faster than before.

Added a simple hash generator in the "Tools" menu. It can generate a string hash using the most common algorithms. NOTE! If you feel that an algorithm is missing, let me know.

Added a new option to allow illegal control characters in source/text files. The option is turned on by default, allowing you to open text files containing e.g. a few non-text characters like zeros. If turned off, files containing illegal control characters are handled as binary/hex files.

The editor can now remember the hex view status after a document has been closed. This should work with both text and binary files. The setting is available in "Options -> File -> Save status for last open files".

FTP issue with older FTP servers (Unix/Linux vsftpd...).

Open remote (S)FTP from menu recent files.

Some change DPI issues.

A few delete issues.

Several hard to find exceptions that may appear randomly.

Open file at cursor.

Clipboard history display issues with delete and clear.

Paste text at end of line.

Display space and tabs issue.

Change newline format display issue.

Trim trailing spaces issue in column mode.

Replace issue with regular expressions.

Minimize/Maximize issues.

Version 12.35

Made some changes to speed thing up. The main window isn't constantly redrawing anymore and moving the window between monitors is much faster.