Versie 16 van MKVToolNix is uitgekomen. Met deze verzameling opensourceprogramma's kunnen Matroska-bestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements mkvmerge: MP4 reader: added support for Vorbis. Implements #2093. Bug fixes configure: the checks for libEBML and libMatroska have been fixed to require libEBML 1.3.5 and libMatroska 1.4.7 as intended.

mkvmerge: AAC reader: mkvmerge will now emit an error message for AAC files whose header fields imply a sampling frequency or number of channels of 0. See #2107.

mkvmerge: AVC/h.264 ES parser: fixed the calculation of reference information for P and B frames. This also fixes some P frames being marked as B frames and vice versa.

mkvmerge: AVC/h.264 ES parser: only non-key frames that have the NALU header field nal_ref_idc set to 0 will be marked as "discardable" in SimpleBlock elements. Other half of the fix for #2047.

set to 0 will be marked as "discardable" in elements. Other half of the fix for #2047. mkvmerge: HEVC/h.265: the generation of the HEVCC structure stored in CodecPrivate was wrong in two places: 1. the position of the number of sub-layers was swapped with reserved bits and 2. the VPS/SPS/PPS/SEI lists did not start with a reserved 1 bit.

was wrong in two places: 1. the position of the number of sub-layers was swapped with reserved bits and 2. the VPS/SPS/PPS/SEI lists did not start with a reserved 1 bit. mkvmerge: output: the doc type version will be set at least to 2 if certain elements are written ( CodecState , CueCodecState , FlagInterlaced ).

will be set at least to 2 if certain elements are written ( , , ). mkvmerge: output: the track header attributes MinCache and MaxCache will not be written anymore. Fixes #2079.

and will not be written anymore. Fixes #2079. mkvmerge: Matroska reader: the "key" and "discardable" flags of SimpleBlock elements will be kept as they are. Partial fix for #2047.

mkvmerge: Matroska reader: if present in the file, the "white colour coordinate x" track header attribute was written to both "white colour coordinate x" and "white colour coordinate y" in the output file.

mkvmerge: Opus output: mkvmerge will now put all frames with discard padding into their own block group. Fixes #2100.

MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: removed the check for external modification when saving the file. Fixes #2097.

MKVToolNix GUI: job queue: fixed calculation of total progress when automatic removal of completed is enabled. Fixes #2105. Build system changes libEBML v1.3.5 and libMatroska v1.4.8 are now required. In fact v15.0.0 already requires libEBML v1.3.5 and libMatroska v1.4.7 but did not include proper version checks for them (nor was there a NEWS.md entry for the new libMatroska requirement). New is the requirement for libMatroska v1.4.8 due to it fixing writing block groups for tracks with the track number 128 (see #2103).