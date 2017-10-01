Versie 16 van MKVToolNix is uitgekomen. Met deze verzameling opensourceprogramma's kunnen Matroska-bestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- mkvmerge: MP4 reader: added support for Vorbis. Implements #2093.
Build system changes
- configure: the checks for libEBML and libMatroska have been fixed to require libEBML 1.3.5 and libMatroska 1.4.7 as intended.
- mkvmerge: AAC reader: mkvmerge will now emit an error message for AAC files whose header fields imply a sampling frequency or number of channels of 0. See #2107.
- mkvmerge: AVC/h.264 ES parser: fixed the calculation of reference information for P and B frames. This also fixes some P frames being marked as B frames and vice versa.
- mkvmerge: AVC/h.264 ES parser: only non-key frames that have the NALU header field
nal_ref_idcset to 0 will be marked as "discardable" in
SimpleBlockelements. Other half of the fix for #2047.
- mkvmerge: HEVC/h.265: the generation of the HEVCC structure stored in
CodecPrivatewas wrong in two places: 1. the position of the number of sub-layers was swapped with reserved bits and 2. the VPS/SPS/PPS/SEI lists did not start with a reserved 1 bit.
- mkvmerge: output: the
doc type versionwill be set at least to 2 if certain elements are written (
CodecState,
CueCodecState,
FlagInterlaced).
- mkvmerge: output: the track header attributes
MinCacheand
MaxCachewill not be written anymore. Fixes #2079.
- mkvmerge: Matroska reader: the "key" and "discardable" flags of SimpleBlock elements will be kept as they are. Partial fix for #2047.
- mkvmerge: Matroska reader: if present in the file, the "white colour coordinate x" track header attribute was written to both "white colour coordinate x" and "white colour coordinate y" in the output file.
- mkvmerge: Opus output: mkvmerge will now put all frames with discard padding into their own block group. Fixes #2100.
- MKVToolNix GUI: header editor: removed the check for external modification when saving the file. Fixes #2097.
- MKVToolNix GUI: job queue: fixed calculation of total progress when automatic removal of completed is enabled. Fixes #2105.
- libEBML v1.3.5 and libMatroska v1.4.8 are now required. In fact v15.0.0 already requires libEBML v1.3.5 and libMatroska v1.4.7 but did not include proper version checks for them (nor was there a NEWS.md entry for the new libMatroska requirement). New is the requirement for libMatroska v1.4.8 due to it fixing writing block groups for tracks with the track number 128 (see #2103).