Hamrick Software heeft versie 9.5.87 van VueScan uitgebracht. Het programma kan worden gebruikt als vervanger van de bij scanners meegeleverde twain-drivers en biedt vaak meer instelmogelijkheden. In veel gevallen kan het programma ook scanners aansturen als de fabrikant zelf geen driver voor het desbetreffende besturingssysteem heeft uitgebracht. Naast scannen kan het ook enkele bewerkingen uitvoeren, zoals crop, sharpen, grain reduction en het aanpassen van de kleurbalans. VueScan is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en Linux, en biedt ondersteuning voor ruim 2400 scanners onder Windows, ruim 2100 onder macOS en 1900 onder Linux. Daarnaast is er ondersteuning voor de raw-bestanden van 600 digitale camera's. Het programma is te gebruiken in 28 talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 9.5.85 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
What's new in version 9.5.87
What's new in version 9.5.86
- Added support for 172 Avision scanners
- AD125
- AD215W
- AD250
- AH118
- AH125
- AH130
- AH135
- AH225
- AH235
- AH240
- AH245
- AH255
- AH260
- AH2600
- AH330
- AH3400
- AH360
- AH380
- AH50
- AH610
- AH617
- AH620
- AH625
- AH640
- AI130
- AI140
- AI150
- AI160
- AI170
- AI180
- AI180+
- AI2010
- AI260
- AI280
- AI3000
- AI370
- AI370
- AI380
- AI390
- AI530
- AI550
- AI620
- AN230W
- AT130
- AT160
- AT185
- AT200
- AT260
- AT270
- AT300
- AT313
- AT320A
- AT322
- AT360
- AT366
- AT500
- AT510
- AT580
- AT580U
- AT650
- AT660
- AT83
- AV1860
- AV188
- AV220G
- AV280
- AV3200U+
- AV3220U
- AV50F+
- AV5200
- AV5400
- AV750
- AV8300
- AV830S
- AW1230
- AW1260
- AW1620
- AW1810
- AW1820
- AW1900
- AW2000
- AW2860
- AW570
- AW6100
- AW6120
- AW6160
- AW6200
- AW6280
- AW6300
- DSL3200
- DSL3930
- DSL8160
- DSL8280
- FB1200+
- FB1600
- FBH1000
- FBH2000
- FBH2100
- FBH2200E
- FBH5000
- FBH6100
- FBH6300
- FBH6350E
- FBH6380E
- FBZ160
- FBZ360
- FZ90
- WinMage C100
- WinMage C100+
- WinMage C200
- WinMage C500
- WinMage C500+
- WinMage C600
- WinMage C700
- WinMage D120
- WinMage D120+
- WinMage D220
- WinMage D520
- WinMage D520+
- WinMage D6000
- WinMage D650
- WinMage E1000
- WinMage E1000+
- WinMage E2000
- WinMage E5000
- WinMage E5000+
- WinMage F1300
- WinMage F5300
- WinMage F5300+
- WinMage G1100
- WinMage G2100
- WinMage G5100
- WinMage G7100
- WinMage G7120
- WinMage L1250
- WinMage L2230
- WinMage L5100
- WinMage L5250
- WinMage L6250
- WinMage L7250
- WinMage L7280
- WinMage L7280+
- WinMage L7350
- WinMage M110
- WinMage M1160
- WinMage M1200
- WinMage M1360
- WinMage M1600
- WinMage M1800
- WinMage M2100
- WinMage M2200
- WinMage M2480
- WinMage M2580E
- WinMage M3000
- WinMage M3200
- WinMage Q2120E
- WinMage Q2200E
- WinMage Q520
- WinMage Q7100
- WinMage Q7250
- WinMage Q8150
- WinMage S125
- WinMage S125+
- WinMage S525
- WinMage T110
- WinMage T230
- WinMage T510
- WinMage U315
- WinMage U350
- WinMage U370
- WinMage U380
- WinMage U390
- Fixed problem with changed output file types when restarting
- Fixed problem with some newer Avision scanners when scanning text
- Fixed problem with mirroring on Canon DR-F120 and DR-C240
- Fixed problem with Brother MFC-L2740DW
- Fixed problem on Windows when full path name longer than 256
- Fixed problem on Windows with temporary files not deleted on exit
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
VueScan 9.5.87 voor Windows (32bit)
VueScan 9.5.87 voor Windows (64bit)
VueScan 9.5.87 voor Linux (32bit)
VueScan 9.5.87 voor Linux (64bit)
VueScan 9.5.87 voor macOS (32bit)
VueScan 9.5.87 voor macOS (64bit)