Hamrick Software heeft versie 9.5.87 van VueScan uitgebracht. Het programma kan worden gebruikt als vervanger van de bij scanners meegeleverde twain-drivers en biedt vaak meer instelmogelijkheden. In veel gevallen kan het programma ook scanners aansturen als de fabrikant zelf geen driver voor het desbetreffende besturingssysteem heeft uitgebracht. Naast scannen kan het ook enkele bewerkingen uitvoeren, zoals crop, sharpen, grain reduction en het aanpassen van de kleurbalans. VueScan is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en Linux, en biedt ondersteuning voor ruim 2400 scanners onder Windows, ruim 2100 onder macOS en 1900 onder Linux. Daarnaast is er ondersteuning voor de raw-bestanden van 600 digitale camera's. Het programma is te gebruiken in 28 talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 9.5.85 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

What's new in version 9.5.87 Added support for 172 Avision scanners AD125 AD215W AD250 AH118 AH125 AH130 AH135 AH225 AH235 AH240 AH245 AH255 AH260 AH2600 AH330 AH3400 AH360 AH380 AH50 AH610 AH617 AH620 AH625 AH640 AI130 AI140 AI150 AI160 AI170 AI180 AI180+ AI2010 AI260 AI280 AI3000 AI370 AI370 AI380 AI390 AI530 AI550 AI620 AN230W AT130 AT160 AT185 AT200 AT260 AT270 AT300 AT313 AT320A AT322 AT360 AT366 AT500 AT510 AT580 AT580U AT650 AT660 AT83 AV1860 AV188 AV220G AV280 AV3200U+ AV3220U AV50F+ AV5200 AV5400 AV750 AV8300 AV830S AW1230 AW1260 AW1620 AW1810 AW1820 AW1900 AW2000 AW2860 AW570 AW6100 AW6120 AW6160 AW6200 AW6280 AW6300 DSL3200 DSL3930 DSL8160 DSL8280 FB1200+ FB1600 FBH1000 FBH2000 FBH2100 FBH2200E FBH5000 FBH6100 FBH6300 FBH6350E FBH6380E FBZ160 FBZ360 FZ90 WinMage C100 WinMage C100+ WinMage C200 WinMage C500 WinMage C500+ WinMage C600 WinMage C700 WinMage D120 WinMage D120+ WinMage D220 WinMage D520 WinMage D520+ WinMage D6000 WinMage D650 WinMage E1000 WinMage E1000+ WinMage E2000 WinMage E5000 WinMage E5000+ WinMage F1300 WinMage F5300 WinMage F5300+ WinMage G1100 WinMage G2100 WinMage G5100 WinMage G7100 WinMage G7120 WinMage L1250 WinMage L2230 WinMage L5100 WinMage L5250 WinMage L6250 WinMage L7250 WinMage L7280 WinMage L7280+ WinMage L7350 WinMage M110 WinMage M1160 WinMage M1200 WinMage M1360 WinMage M1600 WinMage M1800 WinMage M2100 WinMage M2200 WinMage M2480 WinMage M2580E WinMage M3000 WinMage M3200 WinMage Q2120E WinMage Q2200E WinMage Q520 WinMage Q7100 WinMage Q7250 WinMage Q8150 WinMage S125 WinMage S125+ WinMage S525 WinMage T110 WinMage T230 WinMage T510 WinMage U315 WinMage U350 WinMage U370 WinMage U380 WinMage U390

What's new in version 9.5.86 Fixed problem with changed output file types when restarting

Fixed problem with some newer Avision scanners when scanning text

Fixed problem with mirroring on Canon DR-F120 and DR-C240

Fixed problem with Brother MFC-L2740DW

Fixed problem on Windows when full path name longer than 256

Fixed problem on Windows with temporary files not deleted on exit

