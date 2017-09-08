Versie 12.33 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. Sinds versie 12.30 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Version 12.33 Exception window

Added a "Show/Hide details" button which enables user to show/hide details of the bug report.



Editor context menu

Added a menu item for "Select All".



Fixed Horizontal scroll issues.

Cursor issue in wordwrap.

Possible issue when reloading document.

Help issue in "Convert file encodings...".

Indent selection should work on the current line even if there is no selection. Version 12.32 Horizontal scroll bar

The horizontal scroll bar should stay hidden until a line longer than the width of the display is encountered. This is not calculated at load time. It's done when displaying the text. So the horizontal scroll bar will only appear if a line longer than the window width is displayed.



Fixed Quick find issues.

Display color hint issue.

Editor issue.

A few FTP issues.

File explorer panel issue (Win XP).

File Commander issue (Win XP). Version 12.31 Fixed Font issue in search result panel.

Editor undo issue.

FTP tree issue.

File explorer issue.

File Commander issues.

A few split window issues.

Several FTP issues.

Several reported exceptions (error messages).