QNAP heeft een update voor versie 4.3.3 uitgebracht van de firmware die op diverse modellen van zijn nas-apparaten staat. In versie 4.3 wordt onder meer in heldere grafieken weergegeven hoeveel recources er worden gebruikt, worden de prestaties automatisch geoptimaliseerd aan de hand van hoe de nas gebruikt wordt en kunnen Time Machine back-ups nu via smb worden gemaakt. Verder is er ondersteuning voor exFAT, waar overigens wel een aparte licentie voor moet worden aangeschaft, en hebben alle multimedia-apps een makeover gekregen. De changelog sinds versie 4.3.3.0262 ziet er als volgt uit:

QTS 4.3.3.0299 Build 20170901 Important Notes When QTS 4.3.x is installed on NAS models running on 64-bit Intel and AMD processors, some applications may not be supported. To check if installed apps on your NAS are compatible with QTS 4.3.x, download the QTS 64-bit compatibility tool and install it on your current QTS build. New Feature Twonky Server 8.3 is now a built-in feature for the following NAS models that have serial numbers beginning with Q16 (or smaller numbers): TS-x63U-RP, TS-x63U, TS-x53U-RP, TS-x53U, TS-x51U, TS-x79 Pro, TVS-x71T, TVS-x71, TVS-x63+, TVS-x63, TS-x63, TVS-x63, TS-x53A, TBS-x53A, TS-x53 Pro, TS-x53S Pro (formerly known as the SS-x53 Pro), TS-x53mini, TS-x51+, TS-x51, TS-x51S, TS-x51C, TS-x31P, TS-x31+, TS-x31, HS-x51+, HS-x51, TVS-x70, TS-x70 Pro, TS-x70, TS-x69 Pro, TS-x69L, IS-400 Pro, TS-x21, TS-x21U, TS-x20, TS-x20U, TS-x19P II, TS-x19P+, TS-x19P, TS-x19, TS-x19U II, TS-x19U+, TS-x19U, TS-x12U, TS-x12-E, TS-x12P, and TS-x12.

Added a message to remind users that the performance of domain controllers may be affected if the system memory is less than 2 GB.

Added support for connecting to the Internet via PIX-MT100 LTE USB dongle. Fixed Issues Fixed a vulnerability in the Linux kernel that could be exploited to circumvent the stack guard page (CVE-2017-1000364). This fix is available to all NAS models that support QTS 4.3.3.

Updated the version of MariaDB to 5.5.57 to fix multiple vulnerabilities.

Updated the version of PHP to 5.6.31 to fix multiple vulnerabilities.

Fixed multiple command injection vulnerabilities.

Updated the version of the Portable UPnP SDK (libupnp) to 1.6.22 to fix a vulnerability that could allow for unauthorized modification to arbitrary files (CVE-2016-6255) and a heap overflow vulnerability that could be exploited to execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service (CVE-2016-8863).

Fixed a command injection vulnerability in Media Library to prevent unauthorized remote command execution.

Users could not copy files to a mounted shared folder after installing Container Station on the TS-870.

Users can now perform and complete McAfee antivirus scan jobs.

The details of users would not be displayed in "Control Panel" > "Privilege" > "User Groups" when the group name contained certain characters.

The configuration buttons in "Control Panel" > "Privilege" > "Domain Security" would be incorrectly disabled after users joined the NAS to a domain and then updated the QTS version to 4.3.3.

Performing I/O tests on the TS-EC1279U would cause the NAS to randomly restart.

Installing and using Container Station on the TS-EC1679U would cause the NAS to run out of memory and then restart.

Users could not access folders with circular symbolic links via AFP.

File Station could not correctly display the properties of Qsync files or folders.

When users synced the same shared folder to two devices using two accounts, some synced files would be missing on one of the devices.

Duplicate files might appear in the destination folder when users uploaded a large number of files to the synced shared folder.

Qsync could not sync the files in a shared folder if the option "Only admin can create files/folders" was enabled for its parent folder.

On the TS-431X, the clock speed of the CPU was not correctly displayed in "System Information".

Active Directory users could not access the previous versions of a shared folder on Windows.

Active Directory users would not be immediately blocked from or logged out of Qsync after the NAS left an - Active Directory domain.

Remote controls might not function correctly after the NAS woke up from the S3 Sleep Mode.

Users could not complete upload tasks when uploading large files to Amazon Drive.

Users could not join the NAS to an Active Directory domain if SMB1 was disabled on the Active Directory server.

The NAS occasionally could not connect to the Internet after users created a virtual switch with the system default gateway.

The network configuration of the Thunderbolt Bridge would revert from a static IP address to an automatic IP address after users restarted the NAS.

Backup Station could not correctly display the time left, the transfer speed, or the job status of RTRR FTP jobs in the "Job Status and Logs".

After uploading files from a Mac to a NAS shared folder, users could not transfer the files to Windows 7 or Windows Server 2008.

Fans would rotate at an abnormally high speed after users set the fans to the Quiet Mode and then restarted the NAS.

After restarting the NAS when migrating the folder to an encrypted folder, users could not access a shared folder via SMB.

The settings of the primary DNS server would not be correctly configured when Domain Controller was enabled.

Antivirus scan jobs could not be completed if users uploaded renamed virus definition files.

Non-admin users could not run NAS-to-NAS backup jobs on Backup Station.

Users could not back up the files in certain paths to an external storage device using USB One Touch Copy.

Duplicate users would appear as user groups after administrators granted folder permissions to domain users via Windows ACL.

Using Rsync commands on a command line interface would cause errors after users updated the version of QTS to 4.3.3.0238.

Administrators could not grant users permission to access the NAS via SSH if their usernames contained a whitespace character.

Users could not enable RAID Scrubbing again if they did not modify the previous RAID Scrubbing schedule.

Users could not select the highest SMB version on the TS-x31, TS-x28, and TAS-x68 series.

The Control Panel interface would take longer to respond when users added a large number of IP addresses to the blacklist or whitelist.

Users could not access the NAS running certain QTS versions when using Firefox 54.0.1 and Java 8 Update 144 - (32-bit).

The option to specify snapshot reserved space was available during QTS installation on the NAS models that do not support snapshot features.

Some NFS shared folders would not be mounted after users restarted the NAS.

StarWind iSCSI Initiator would stop responding when accessing the iSCSI targets after users updated the QTS version to 4.3.3.

An error about default gateway configuration would occur when users signed in to myQNAPcloud if VLAN was enabled and static IP address was used for a network interface.

Users could not remotely access the NAS via CloudLink when the access control permission in myQNAPcloud was set to "Private".

Users were unable to install Let's Encrypt on myQNAPcloud after installing QTS SSL Certificate.

After taking snapshots for shared folders and then updating the QTS version to 4.3.3, users could not access the previous versions of shared folders on Windows via SMB. QTS 4.2.6 build 20170729 Compatibility SS-439 Pro, SS-839 Pro, TS-110, TS-210, TS-239 Pro, TS-239 Pro II, TS-239 Pro II+, TS-259 Pro, TS-259 Pro+, TS-269H, TS-410, TS-410U, TS-439 Pro, TS-439 Pro II, TS-439 Pro II+, TS-439U-RP/ SP, TS-459 Pro, TS-459 Pro II, TS-459 Pro+, TS-459U-RP/SP, TS-459U-RP+/SP+, TS-509 Pro, TS-559 Pro, TS-559 Pro II, TS-559 Pro+, TS-639 Pro, TS-659 Pro, TS-659 Pro II, TS-659 Pro+, TS-809 Pro, TS-809U-RP, TS-859 Pro, TS-859 Pro+, TS-859U-RP, TS-859U-RP+.

For the status of QTS updates and maintenance for your NAS model, visit this page. Fixed Issues Users could not join the NAS to an Active Directory domain when SMB 1 was disabled on the Active Directory server.

Non-administrator users could delete the files in the Recycle Bin even when they were not granted such permissions.

An unexpected error message would appear after users clicked "Apply All" when adding media folders.

A discrepancy between the NAS system time and the RTC time would occur after the DST (Daylight Saving Time) period ended.

Fixed multiple vulnerabilities regarding OpenVPN.

Fixed multiple OS command injection vulnerability in the Control Panel.

Fixed a vulnerability in ActiveX controls that could allow for arbitrary code execution on the web client.

Fixed a cross-site scripting vulnerability in Storage Manager.

Fixed a cross-site scripting vulnerability in Backup Station.

Fixed an "Orpheus' Lyre" vulnerability in Samba that could be exploited to bypass authentication mechanisms. (CVE-2017-11103) Other Changes QNAP will no longer release firmware updates for the following models after October 31, 2017:

SS-439 Pro, SS-839 Pro, TS-110, TS-210, TS-239 Pro, TS-239 Pro II, TS-239 Pro II+, TS-259 Pro, TS-259 Pro+, TS-410, TS-410U, TS-439 Pro, TS-439 Pro II, TS-439 Pro II+, TS-439U-RP/ SP, TS-459 Pro, TS-459 Pro II, TS-459 Pro+, TS-459U-RP/SP, TS-459U-RP+/SP+, TS-509 Pro, TS-559 Pro, TS-559 Pro II, TS-559 Pro+, TS-639 Pro, TS-659 Pro, TS-659 Pro II, TS-659 Pro+, TS-809 Pro, TS-809U-RP, TS-859 Pro, TS-859 Pro+, TS-859U-RP, TS-859U-RP+.