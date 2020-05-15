QNAP heeft een update voor versie 4.4.2 uitgebracht van de firmware die op diverse modellen van zijn nas-apparaten staat. Versie 4.4.2 draait op Linux Kernel 4.14 LTS en heeft onder meer een verbeterde beveiliging. Zo is het standaard wachtwoord voor het admin account nu het mac adres van de NAS. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Fibre Channel SAN, is er een nieuwe Multimedia Console en zijn alle apps die in de QNAP App Center staan voorzien van een digitale handtekening. In deze update zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Compatibility All NAS models except the TS-X32, TS-531P. Important Notes For the status of QTS updates and maintenance for your NAS model, visit this page.

To learn more about NAS models that support the TL-D800C, TL-R1200C-RP, TL-D400S, TL-D800S, TL-D1600S, TL-R400S, TL-R1200S-RP, see the Compatibility List

We have fixed the vulnerabilities in the following apps to ensure your data security: Surveillance Station, QVPN Service, Qfiling, Qsync Central, QcalAgent, and IFTTT Agent. To continue using these apps, go to the App Center and update them to the latest version.

For more information on the kernel versions for NAS models that QTS 4.4.2 supports, see this page.

Removed the following applications from App Center due to PHP 7 updates in QTS 4.4.1: "phpEasyProject", "Dolphin", "CMS Made Simple", "Vtiger CRM", "iStat", "PostgreSQL 9.3.13.3", and "ownCloud".

Due to compatibility issues, the following applications have been removed from the App Center in QTS 4.4.1: FileFlex, MantisBT, SugarCRM, Xeams, DokuWiki, and Azure Storage.

Once you update QTS to 4.4.1 (or later) on the TS-1635AX, you will not be able to downgrade QTS to versions earlier than 4.4.1.

Removed support for Plex Home Theater from HybridDesk Station. New features QTS Users can now reset their passwords on the QTS login screen with an email address specified in QTS Desktop > Options if they forgot their passwords.

QTS now supports digital signature to prevent unauthorized changes made to the firmware.

QTS now verifies the validity of digital signature and notifies users of signature expiration.

Added support for the QXG-AX200 wireless Wi-Fi adapter. VJBOD Cloud VJBOD Cloud now supports the Fibre Channel Protocol (FCP).

VJBOD Cloud now supports keystone v3 for the SWIFT cloud service. Multimedia Console CAYIN MediaSign Player is now part of Multimedia Services and can be enabled or disabled in Multimedia Console. Enhancements Storage management Users can only create one RAID group on the TR-002/TR-004 when connected to the NAS. Fixed Issues Syslog Server would be automatically enabled when users updated QTS from 4.4.1 to 4.4.2.1262.

File Station could not correctly sort files or folders named in Simplified Chinese.

Only the owner of a shared folder could access its files even though other users were granted access permissions if one user had a username containing a whitespace character.

Non-administrator users could not access the "home" shared folder when Advanced Folder Permissions were enabled.

Unauthorized users could still try accessing QTS after reaching the maximum number of failed login attempts.