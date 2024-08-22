Firmware-update: QNAP QTS 5.2.0.2860

QNAP logo (75 pix) QNAP heeft versie 5.2 uitgebracht van de firmware die op diverse modellen van zijn nas-apparaten staat. In versie 5.2 heeft QNAP de beveiliging verbeterd. Zo is er een Security Center toegevoegd die onder meer tegen ransomware moet beschermen. Verder is er een Kernel Mode SMB Daemon die smb-operaties moet versnellen en is er ondersteuning voor TCG-Ruby Self-Encrypting Drives toegevoegd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

New Features

App Center
  • Users can now select what apps to install by browsing the list of installed apps on any devices connected to their QNAP IDs. To access this feature, go the the App Center, click the "Install" icon in the top-right corner, and then select "Apps Installed on All Devices".
Control Panel
  • Added a setting on certain device models for enabling disk auto recovery, which automatically reconnects any disks that have been unintentionally disconnected from the system. The setting can be found in Control Panel > System > Hardware > General.
File Station
  • File Station now supports the multimedia file formats WebM and WebP.
  • Detailed event logs and access logs related to share links are now available.
  • In File Station, thumbnail display is now available and configurable for Microsoft Office and EML files.
Network & Virtual Switch
  • Users can now configure 802.1X authentication for greater network security.
SAMBA
  • Added a shared folder setting which optimizes data synchronization to disks from SMB clients, thereby enhancing data integrity. You can enable the setting on a shared folder by editing its properties in Control Panel > Privilege > Shared Folders > Shared Folder, and selecting "Instant sync to disks when requested by SMB clients".
  • Microsoft Networking (SMB) service is now a standalone application called SMB Service, which can be updated independently. SMB Service enables remote access to your QNAP device files and folders via the Microsoft Networking (SMB) and Common Internet File System (CIFS) protocols. To enable SMB Service, you must enable Microsoft Networking in Control Panel.
Storage & Snapshots
  • You can now calculate the size of snapshots in a volume or LUN that were taken within a specified time period. This feature can help you determine how much space you can free up by deleting a certain number of snapshots. To use this feature, open the "Snapshot Manager" window of a volume or LUN, and then click "Calculate Size".
  • Added support for TCG Ruby SEDs.

Enhancement

Control Panel
  • Administrators can now disable 2-step verification for a user in Control Panel > System > Security > 2-Step Verification.
  • To enhance device security, when you initiate restoring a device to factory default in Control Panel, you are now prompted to create a new administrator account or to retain the currently logged-in administrator account, and the default administrator account "admin" will be disabled.
  • The system backup and restore functions have been upgraded with new capabilities and options. You can now restore system settings to a device of a different model running the same or a later firmware version, configure specific settings you want to restore (including general, user/group, shared folder, and network settings), install or update the applications recorded in a backup, and set up an automatic backup schedule.
  • Added support for HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), which enhances connection security by forcing a client browser to connect to your server through HTTPS only. You can enable this setting on the NAS server in Control Panel > General Settings > System Administration, and on the web server in Control Panel > Applications > Web Server.
Desktop & Login
  • Administrators can now choose to skip a firmware update when the firmware update notification appears upon desktop login.
  • Optimized the desktop loading speed.
  • Added support for copying and pasting security code (TOTP) credentials when configuring 2-step verification.
  • To increase device security, after restoring a device to factory default using the hardware reset button, and then logging in with the default administrator account "admin", you are now prompted to create a new administrator account and to disable the "admin" account.
  • If you access your NAS primarily through a single AD domain only, you can now conveniently log in to the desktop without including the domain name in front of your username. For example, you can now enter "myusername" instead of "mydomain\myusername". (Note: However, if you use multiple AD domains or use both local and domain user accounts to access your NAS, you should still specify the domain name when logging in with a domain user account.)
iSCSI&FC
  • You can now edit an iSCSI target's IQN during or after target creation (maximum 128 characters). To edit an existing target's IQN, you must first disconnect all connections to the target, and then go to iSCSI & Fibre Channel > iSCSI Storage, select the target, and click Action > Modify.
Network & Virtual Switch
  • Users can now copy all network information (including IPv4, IPv6, and hardware) of any physical adapter or virtual switch to the clipboard with a single button. Open Network & Virtual Switch, go to "Network" > "Interfaces" or "Virtual Switch", identify an interface, click "More" > "Information", and then click "Copy".
  • Enhanced the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) service, which periodically checks the network connection status. You can now enable this setting and configure its checking target no matter whether you choose automatic or manual selection of the system default gateway. To configure NCSI, go to Network & Virtual Switch > Network > Interfaces > Interfaces, and then click System Default Gateway.
OpenSSL
  • We have updated OpenSSL to version 3.0 for improved cryptographic performance, enhanced memory protection, and simplified integration with modernized APIs. Users can now experience optimized system responsiveness and better data protection.
Resource Monitor
  • Improved the calculation method and display of system memory information in Resource Monitor for greater clarity.
Storage & Snapshots
  • In the Volume Creation Wizard, the setting "Enable snapshot schedule and snapshot retention" is now disabled by default. This ensures that users who do not need snapshots will not unexpectedly encounter insufficient storage space caused by a large number of volume snapshots.
  • Improved the synchronization process for read-only SSD cache to optimize data read efficiency and reliability.
  • Optimized the RAID group resync speed for NVMe drives.
  • Users can now view detailed temperature information about their Seagate EXOS JBOD enclosures in Storage & Snapshots > Storage > Disks/VJBOD > NAS and Enclosure.
Surveillance
  • Added support for the newly upgraded QUSBCam (version 3.0.0, previous version known as QUSBCam2).
  • When users try to enable encryption on a shared folder, the system now checks and alerts users if there are file names exceeding 143 characters or file paths exceeding 2048 characters.

Other Changes

Control Panel
  • The ClamAV antivirus engine is now an independent application, allowing the Antivirus service to consume less memory and spend less time scanning files. Note that in order to use Antivirus, ClamAV must be installed in App Center.
  • The system now checks whether a new QNAP Software Terms of Use is available before performing a firmware update. Administrators must agree to the new terms to proceed with the firmware update.
  • To enhance the security of your device, the default password for the system administrator account "admin" has been changed to your device's Cloud Key. For details, see this FAQ: https://www.qnap.com/go/how-to/faq/con_show.php?cid=2288
SAMBA
  • Implemented direct I/O in the kernel-mode SMB daemon. When the kernel-mode SMB daemon is enabled and all disks on the system device are NVMe SSDs, direct I/O enhances read and write performance.
  • Adjusted the display rule for log records of failed SMB login attempts.
System
  • Improved the speed of starting and stopping applications during system startup, shutdown, and restart.

QNAP QTS 5.2 Security Center

Versienummer 5.2.0.2860 build 20240817
Releasestatus Final
Website QNAP
Download https://www.qnap.com/nl-nl/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

22-08-2024 10:30
submitter: alexd90

22-08-2024 • 10:30

8

Submitter: alexd90

Bron: QNAP

Update-historie

08-'24 QNAP QTS 5.2.0.2860 8
10-'20 QNAP QTS 4.5.1.1456 build 20201015 9
05-'20 QNAP QTS 4.4.2.1302 build 20200512 14
04-'20 QNAP QTS 4.4.2.1262 build 20200402 26
10-'18 QNAP QTS 4.3.5.0713 build 20180928 17
12-'17 QNAP QTS 4.3.3.0396 build 20171205 0
09-'17 QNAP TS-xx0/xx2/xx3/xx9 4.3.3.0299 build 20170901 5
07-'17 QNAP TS-xx0/xx2/xx3/xx9 4.3.3.0262 build 20170727 3
04-'17 QNAP TS-xx0/xx2/xx3/xx9 4.3.3.0154 build 20170413 18
03-'17 QNAP TS-xx0/xx2/xx9 4.2.4 build 20170313 13
Meer historie

Reacties (8)

mjl 22 augustus 2024 11:06
5.2 was al een tijdje uit, dit is gewoon een build update met wat vulnerability en functionality fixes.
peter-rm 22 augustus 2024 11:19
wat al een tijd beschikbaar was, was een QTS-5.2.0 beta release. dit is klaarblijkelijk de definitieve versie
CaptainKansloos @peter-rm22 augustus 2024 19:44
Binnen 3 dagen zijn er 2 5.2 versies uitgebracht met bijna dezelfde changelog volgens mij:
  • 5.2.0.2851
  • 5.2.0.2860
Ik weet niet precies wat het verschil is tussen de 2. Wat wel belangrijk is dat het Security Center waarvan bij dit Tweakers artikel een screenshot is getoond met v5.2 (en vanaf SC3.0 vanaf afgelopen maart), zit nu op een belangrijke (beta) uitbreiding krijgt: Unusual File Activity Monitoring

Hiermee kun je plotselingen grote wijzigingen op filessystems detecteren en boven een threshold waarde alerts sturen en acties ondernemen (snapshot maken, read only zetten, etc.):

https://www.qnap.com/nl-n..._choose=SecurityCounselor

Dit staat niet expliciet in de release notes van 5.2, maar is dus wel randvoorwaarde voor deze functionaliteit. Stond gister ook op security.nl: https://www.security.nl/p...eiliging+tegen+ransomware
psdata 22 augustus 2024 12:13
Niet echt direct verbonden met deze update.
Maar het QNAP (maar ik denk ook wel die van Synology) is dat ze hun device's lang van update's voor zien.
Na het lezen van deze update toch ook m'n eigen QNAP (TS410U) van 2010 (ja 14 jaar oud) laten checken op update's en ja hoor wederom ene update (securiti fixes).
Deze QNAP heeft reeds z'n 3de HD set in bedrijf (van 4*750Mb orgineel naar 4*2Tb naar het huidige nu 4 van 5Tb) op de zelfde hardware. Het word natuurlijk wel langzamer tov nieuwe maar de backups runnen s`nachts dus heb ik er geen last van (ESX-cluster, Laptop's, handvol PI's) (weekly full en daily dif en de mountly-full blijft staan voor 12 maanden).
Deze QNAP is een zogenaamde online backup, eens in de zoveel tijd sync hij nog met een offline back (remote, een 2 tal externe HD's welke ik buitens huis heb opgeslagen.

Al met al zeer tevreden over QNAP en hun update beleid.
beerse
@psdata4 september 2024 08:57
Mijn qnap419P+ krijgt nu ook de update naar 4.3.3.2784 Build 20240619. Bedankt qnap voor nog een update!

Toegegeven, deze nas doet voornamelijk nog backups op basis van nfs/smb, rsync en vooral syncthing. Het netwerk zal ze niet dicht trekken maar praktisch is ze wel nog steeds.

[toegevoegd] Toch wel grappig om met deze update weer de 'Whats new' pagina te zien van de qnap os versie 4.3. Het is al een paar jaar geleden dat de eerste 4.3 versie is uitgekomen. :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 4 september 2024 10:00]

peter-rm 22 augustus 2024 13:12
voor (erg)oude qnap modellen is de laatste versie QTS4.3.3.2784 met de laatste security fix op 19 juni 2024
mijn ts412 draait ook al 13 jaar, nu met 4x4T
phubert
24 augustus 2024 12:14
In de afgelopen jaren tientallen verzoeken en bugs gemeld bij QNAP tot op heden nog geen fixes gezien. Fixes welke ransome-aanvallen hadden kunnen voorkomen (gedegen QuFirewall). Onnoemelijk veel problemen met SMB/Domaincontroller met vooral tergend langzame snelheden. Het enige waar QNAP zich pro-actief mee bezig houdt is het produceren van meer modellen.

Met alle respect voor wie wel tevreden is met QTS/QuTS Hero, het systeem is absoluut niet wat je van een NAS-OS mag verwachten, de software ontsiert de geweldige hardware op alle fronten.
thomskipsp 22 augustus 2024 16:17
De webpage is veel snappier geworden op mijn TS-664. Goede ontwikkeling :)

