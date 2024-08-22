Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.7.2 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Today a follow-up for the FreeBSD security advisory for pf/ICMP ships that addresses the undesired traceroute behaviour. A few dashboard improvements are included as well as better IPv6 recovery for dhcp6c and assorted stability fixes. As a special note we now have native CPU microcode update plugins for either AMD or Intel to install from the GUI. Apart from a reboot these plugins require no further user interaction and will keep the applicable microcode at the latest known version as shipped in the packages repository.

We are currently working on making PPP capable of running in IPv6-only deployments; additionally ZFS snapshots (a.k.a boot environments) are coming to the next stable release and can already be previewed in the bundled development version. Last but not least, an "importmap" free dashboard version is also ready for testing in the development release. We hereby ask for feedback so that it can be included in a subsequent stable release.