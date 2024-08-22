Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.7.2 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
OPNsense 24.7.2 released
Today a follow-up for the FreeBSD security advisory for pf/ICMP ships that addresses the undesired traceroute behaviour. A few dashboard improvements are included as well as better IPv6 recovery for dhcp6c and assorted stability fixes. As a special note we now have native CPU microcode update plugins for either AMD or Intel to install from the GUI. Apart from a reboot these plugins require no further user interaction and will keep the applicable microcode at the latest known version as shipped in the packages repository.
We are currently working on making PPP capable of running in IPv6-only deployments; additionally ZFS snapshots (a.k.a boot environments) are coming to the next stable release and can already be previewed in the bundled development version. Last but not least, an "importmap" free dashboard version is also ready for testing in the development release. We hereby ask for feedback so that it can be included in a subsequent stable release.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: CRL import ignored text input and triggered unrelated validations
- system: improve the locking during web GUI restart
- system: improve WireGuard and IPsec widgets
- system: add CPU widget graph selection
- system: reformat traffic graphs to bps
- system: add gateway widget item selection
- system: add table view to interface statistics widget on expansion
- system: improve widget error recovery
- system: fix wrong variable assignment in system log search backend
- system: add missing delAction() for proper CRL removal
- interfaces: require PPP interface to be in up state
- interfaces: lock down PPP modes when editing interfaces
- interfaces: backport required interface_ppps_capable()
- interfaces: retire interfaces_bring_up()
- reporting: start using cron for RRD collection
- firmware: remove inactive mirrors from the list
- firmware: introduce sanity checks prior to upgrades
- firmware: cleanup package manager temporary files prior to upgrades
- kea-dhcp: fix privileges for page ACL
- ipsec: advanced settings MVC/API conversion
- ipsec: add retransmission settings in charon section in advanced settings
- openvpn: unhide server fields for DCO instances
- mvc: remove setJsonContent() and make sure Response->send() handles array types properly
- mvc: FileObject write() should sync by default
- rc: export default ZPOOL_IMPORT_PATH
- ui: sidebar submenu expand fix (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- plugins: os-caddy 1.6.3
- plugins: os-cpu-microcode-amd 1.0
- plugins: os-cpu-microcode-intel 1.0
- plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.25
- plugins: os-intrusion-detection-content-snort-vrt 1.2 switch to newer ruleset snapshot (contributed by Jim McKibben)
- plugins: os-theme-tukan 1.28 (contributed by Dr. Uwe Meyer-Gruhl)
- src: axgbe: implement ifdi_i2c_req for diagnostics information
- src: if_clone: allow maxunit to be zero
- src: if_pflog: limit the maximum unit via the new KPI
- src: pf: invert direction for inner icmp state lookups
- src: pf: fix icmp-in-icmp state lookup
- src: pf: vnet-ify pf_hashsize, pf_hashmask, pf_srchashsize and V_pf_srchashmask
- ports: dhcp6c 20240820 fixes two renewal edge cases
- ports: nss 3.103
- ports: phpseclib 3.0.41
- ports: unbound 1.21.0