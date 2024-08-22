Versie 9.0.8 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dacs, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
moOde audio player 9.0.8
This release is based on RaspiOS Bookworm Lite most recent packages as of 2024-08-21, Linux kernel 6.6.31, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.Security
Radio stations
- Filter GET/POST and other variables for unwanted characters and commands
Audio devices
- NPO Radio 4 changed to NPO Klassiek
Bug fixes
- Pi2Design AES
- Pi2Design AES-Lite
- Pi2Design Mercury
- Receiver vol and mute buttons not disabled when renderer playing
- No tracks displayed for CUE files when Prefs "Album key" set to Folder Path
- IQaudIO Pi-Amp+/DigiAmp+ unmute during startup
- Footer include not being minified for Bluetooth Control
- Several lowercase sysCmd() calls in worker.php and renderer.php
- Add-to-playlist path variable getting overwritten causing script crash
- Clean embedded carriage return (CR) in cfg_radio monitor column
- Debug logger using session var instead of SQL param
- ALSA conf device mismatch after restore under certain circumstances