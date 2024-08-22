moOde audio player 9.0.8

Versie 9.0.8 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dacs, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bookworm Lite most recent packages as of 2024-08-21, Linux kernel 6.6.31, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Filter GET/POST and other variables for unwanted characters and commands

NPO Radio 4 changed to NPO Klassiek

Pi2Design AES

Pi2Design AES-Lite

Pi2Design Mercury