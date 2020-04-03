QNAP heeft versie 4.4.2 uitgebracht van de firmware die op diverse modellen van zijn nas-apparaten staat. Versie 4.4.2 draait op Linux Kernel 4.14 LTS en heeft onder meer een verbeterde beveiliging. Zo is het standaard wachtwoord voor het admin account nu het mac adres van de NAS. Verder is er ondersteuning voor Fibre Channel SAN, is er een nieuwe Multimedia Console en zijn alle apps die in de QNAP App Center staan voorzien van een digitale handtekening. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Important Notes For the status of QTS updates and maintenance for your NAS model, visit this page.

To learn more about NAS models that support the TL-D800C, TL-R1200C-RP, TL-D400S, TL-D800S, TL-D1600S, TL-R400S, TL-R1200S-RP, see the Compatibility List.

We have fixed the vulnerabilities in the following apps to ensure your data security: Surveillance Station, QVPN Service, Qfiling, Qsync Central, QcalAgent, and IFTTT Agent. To continue using these apps, go to the App Center and update them to the latest version.

For more information on the kernel versions for NAS models that QTS 4.4.2 supports, see this page.

Removed the following applications from App Center due to PHP 7 updates in QTS 4.4.1: "phpEasyProject", "Dolphin", "CMS Made Simple", "Vtiger CRM", "iStat", "PostgreSQL 9.3.13.3", and "ownCloud".

Due to compatibility issues, the following applications have been removed from the App Center in QTS 4.4.1: FileFlex, MantisBT, SugarCRM, Xeams, DokuWiki, and Azure Storage.

Once you update QTS to 4.4.1 (or later) on the TS-1635AX, you will not be able to downgrade QTS to versions earlier than 4.4.1.

Removed support for Plex Home Theater from HybridDesk Station. New features VJBOD Cloud VJBOD Cloud now supports the Cynny Space cloud service.

VJBOD Cloud now supports the hicloud cloud service.

VJBOD Cloud now supports the Qcloud IT cloud service. Storage management Added support for QXP400 and QXP800 expansion cards.

Added support for TL-D400S, TL-D800S, TL-R400S, TL-R1200S, and TL-D1600S SATA expansion units.

Added support for TL-D800UC, TL-R1200UC-RP and TL-R1200UC USB expansion units. Control Panel Added the "veto files" option to enable administrators to hide certain files to prevent user access to certain files via Samba.

Added support for QXP expansion cards.

Removed support for iTunes Server. File Station Users can now keep files in reserved cache to enhance access performance. iSCSI and Fibre Channel Added an asynchronous I/O option to the virtual disk creation wizard for optimal system performance. Enhancements QTS To ensure system security, the default password of the "admin" account is now the first MAC address without special characters. All letters should be uppercase. For example, if the MAC address is AA:BB:CC:11:22:33, the default password will be AABBCC112233. You can check the MAC address via Qfinder Pro or from the sticker on the device.

Modified the instructions in the "Backup/Restore" topic in Help Center.

Users can now switch between QTS and QTS hero on the QTS hero NAS. Storage management Added support for SSD lifespan estimation in S.M.A.R.T. disk migration.

Optimized IronWolf Health Management (IHM) statistics calculation mechanism.

Optimized storage pool creation workflow when using an external storage device.

Optimized the Secure Erase workflow in Storage & Snapshots.

Modified user interface strings in Storage & Snapshots to enhance usability and improve workflow.

Modified user interface strings in Storage & Snapshots to optimize the workflow of safe storage pool detaching.

Storage & Snapshots now displays both the status and the category of disks. Control Panel Added an info tip to remind users to reserve enough space for a Time Machine backup folder.

Changed multiple system default settings to enhance system security, including TLS version, HTTP compression, and password policy. Fixed Issues QuMagie could not display more than 10 albums when users selected albums for adding photos.

QuMagie would take a long time to load albums when users uploaded a large number of photos of various types.

Photos downloaded from QuMagie would not have the original sizes even when users chose to download the original files.

The output of the "/proc/meminfo" command would still include non-zero writeback memory values after iSCSI storage tests were completed.

Share links created in File Station would not include external port numbers.

Users could not create Microsoft Office documents in the Qsync folder in File Station.

Non-administrator users could not upload folders to the subfolders of the Home folder.

Users could not download files from Qsync team folders in File Station.

Users could not upload files to folders shared via SmartShare link in File Station.

QTS would stop responding when users copied a volume snapshot, and the cloned volume would have the same name as the original volume.

Storage & Snapshots could not display the statistics for Qtier auto-tiering.

Control Panel would show the status of "Unix/Linux NFS" as disabled even if only certain versions of NFS were disabled. Other Changes Storage & Snapshots Instead of "REXP", QTS now uses "EXDR" as the abbreviation for external storage devices.