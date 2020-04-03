Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 74 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 74 is onder meer het importeren van instellingen van Microsoft Edge verbeterd, is er een speciale container die moet voorkomen dat Facebook je volgt en mogen add-ons alleen nog maar door gebruikers worden geïnstalleerd en niet meer door een externe applicatie. In versie 74.0.1 zijn de volgende twee als kritiek aangemerkte beveiligingsproblemen verholpen:

Fixed:
  • VE-2020-6819: Use-after-free while running the nsDocShell destructor
    Reporter: Francisco Alonso @revskills working with Javier Marcos of @JMPSec
    Impact: critical
    Description: Under certain conditions, when running the nsDocShell destructor, a race condition can cause a use-after-free. We are aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.
    References: Bug 1620818
  • #CVE-2020-6820: Use-after-free when handling a ReadableStream
    Reporter: Francisco Alonso @revskills working with Javier Marcos of @JMPSec
    Impact: critical
    Description: Under certain conditions, when handling a ReadableStream, a race condition can cause a use-after-free. We are aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.
    References: Bug 1626728

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 74.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

