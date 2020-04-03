Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 74 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 74 is onder meer het importeren van instellingen van Microsoft Edge verbeterd, is er een speciale container die moet voorkomen dat Facebook je volgt en mogen add-ons alleen nog maar door gebruikers worden geïnstalleerd en niet meer door een externe applicatie. In versie 74.0.1 zijn de volgende twee als kritiek aangemerkte beveiligingsproblemen verholpen:

Fixed: VE-2020-6819: Use-after-free while running the nsDocShell destructor

Reporter: Francisco Alonso @revskills working with Javier Marcos of @JMPSec

Impact: critical

Description: Under certain conditions, when running the nsDocShell destructor, a race condition can cause a use-after-free. We are aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.

References: Bug 1620818

Reporter: Francisco Alonso @revskills working with Javier Marcos of @JMPSec

Impact: critical

Description: Under certain conditions, when handling a ReadableStream, a race condition can cause a use-after-free. We are aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.

References: Bug 1626728

