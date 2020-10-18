QNAP heeft versie 4.5.1 uitgebracht van de firmware die op diverse modellen van zijn nas-apparaten staat. Versie 4.5.1 biedt onder meer de mogelijkheid om virtuele machines naar een andere nas te migreren terwijl ze nog draaien, heeft ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6-add-on-kaarten en ondersteuning voor Microsoft Azure AD DS. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.
Important Notes
- For the status of QTS updates and maintenance for your NAS model, visit this page.
- To learn more about NAS models that support the TL-D800C, TL-R1200C-RP, TL-D400S, TL-D800S, TL-D1600S, TL-R400S, TL-R1200S-RP, see the Compatibility List.
- We have fixed the vulnerabilities in the following apps to ensure your data security: Surveillance Station, QVPN Service, Qfiling, Qsync Central, QcalAgent, and IFTTT Agent. To continue using these apps, go to the App Center and update them to the latest version.
- For more information on the kernel versions for NAS models that QTS 4.5.1 supports, see this page.
- Removed the following applications from App Center due to PHP 7 updates in QTS 4.4.1: "phpEasyProject", "Dolphin", "CMS Made Simple", "Vtiger CRM", "iStat", "PostgreSQL 9.3.13.3", and "ownCloud".
- Due to compatibility issues, the following applications have been removed from the App Center in QTS 4.4.1: FileFlex, MantisBT, SugarCRM, Xeams, DokuWiki, and Azure Storage.
- Once you update QTS to 4.4.1 (or later) on the TS-1635AX, you will not be able to downgrade QTS to versions earlier than 4.4.1.
- Removed support for Plex Home Theater from HybridDesk Station.
- After reaching their end of support in July 2020, Notes Station and Qnotes have been removed from QTS App Center, Google Play, and Apple App Store. We recommend using Notes Station 3 and Qnotes 3 to benefit from the next-generation note-taking features. For details on how to transfer your notes from Notes Station 2 to Notes Station 3, see the following tutorial.
- Removed HappyGet from the App Center due to changes in Google extension policies.
- vQTS does not support updating to 4.5.1 and later versions. QNAP will only release security updates for vQTS. We recommend using QuTScloud as an alternative virtual NAS solution. For details, go here.
New FeaturesQTS
Virtualization Station
- QTS now supports TL series SAS JBOD enclosures.
- QTS now provides Console Management, a command-line interface that supports log viewing, app management, license activation, and other operations via SSH.
- QTS now supports QuLog Center, which replaces System Logs and allows for centralized log management of system events, system access, and online user status on your devices.
- Added support for joining the NAS (x86 models) to Azure Active Directory Domain Service via site-to-site VPN.
Network & Virtual switch
- Virtualization Station 3.5 now supports live migration. Users can now migrate a running virtual machine while ensuring the continuity of services.
Storage
- QTS now supports the following security and authentication mechanisms: WPA & WPA2 Enterprise, PEAP EAP-MSCHAP v2, EAP-TTLS (PAP, CHAP, MS-CHAP, MS-CHAP v2).
- Storage & Snapshots now supports displaying disk health information for Seagate IronWolf SSDs in Seagate IHM (IronWolf Health Management).
EnhancementsQTS
- QTS now supports new SNMP OIDs (Object Identifiers) and MIBs (Management Information Bases).
- Optimized the content layout of notification emails from Notification Center.
- Added support for scheduling a regular update for shared folder information, such as the sizes and numbers of folders and files.
Fixed Issues
- Fixed an elevation of privilege vulnerability in Samba that could cause unauthenticated domain takeover (CVE-2020-1472).
- macOS Finder could not display search results in a mounted NAS shared folder if the path contained certain characters.
- Users could not reconnect to the NAS via Thunderbolt after restarting macOS.
- Snapshot shared folders that were converted from regular shared folders could not inherit folder permission settings.
- Users could not successfully shrink thick volumes.
- Users could not attach an existing cloud volume using VJBOD Cloud.
- Users could not browse NAS media folders on TV via DLNA even though they had configured content source settings for DLNA in Multimedia Console.
Known Issues
- QTS displays an inaccurate warning message about the failure to enable Media Streaming Add-on after system update from 4.4.3 to 4.5.1. To work around this issue, you only need to manually enable the add-on in the App Center.
- Users cannot add NAS models running QTS 4.5.1 to vSphere Client (HTML5).
- Users cannot add NAS models running QTS 4.5.1 to Snapshot Agent.
Other ChangesApp
- HBS 3 (Hybrid Backup Sync 3) now replaces Backup Station as the built-in backup application.