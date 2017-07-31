QNAP heeft een update voor versie 4.3.3 uitgebracht van de firmware die op diverse modellen van zijn nas-apparaten staat. In versie 4.3 wordt onder meer in heldere grafieken weergegeven hoeveel recources er worden gebruikt, worden de prestaties automatisch geoptimaliseerd aan de hand van hoe de nas gebruikt wordt en kunnen Time Machine back-ups nu via smb worden gemaakt. Verder is er ondersteuning voor exFAT, waar overigens wel een aparte licentie voor moet worden aangeschaft, en hebben alle multimedia-apps een makeover gekregen. De In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Notes For the status of QTS updates and maintenance for your NAS model, visit https://www.qnap.com/en/product/eol.php

When QTS 4.3.x is installed on NAS models running on 64-bit Intel and AMD processors, some applications may not be supported. To check if installed apps on your NAS are compatible with QTS 4.3.x, download the QTS 64-bit compatibility tool and install it on your current QTS build. (https://download.qnap.com/QPKG/CF64_0.1-1114.qpkg.zip)

QTS 4.3.3 is the final available firmware update for the following models: TS-112P, TS-212P, TS-212-E, HS-210, TS-112, TS-212, TS-121, TS-221, TS-421 TS-120, TS-220, TS-420, TS-420U, TS-421U TS-412, TS-412U, TS-419U, TS-419U+, TS-419U II, TS-119P II, TS-219P II, TS-419P II, TS-119P+, TS-219P+, TS-419P+, TS-119P, TS-219P, TS-419P, TS-119, TS-219, TS-419

New Feature Added support for sending notification mails in plain text.

Added the option to choose whether non-QNAP apps can be installed in the App Center.

Added the option to execute an autorun script upon NAS startup.

Added support for mounting remote folders using WebDAV.

Storage Manager now displays error messages when the SSD cache size exceeds the maximum allowable capacity on the Alpine-ARM-based models. Enhancements Improved the compatibility of the third and fourth drive bays on the TS-451A with high-capacity hard drives.

Users can now take snapshots even when the CPU usage is over 80%.

Added the ability to automatically update the CPU microcode to fix the hyper-threading issues found in the Intel Skylake and Kaby Lake processors. Fixed Issues The domain controller list can correctly display domain controllers that have two assigned DNS IP addresses.

Storage Manager can correctly display the IQN when users create an iSCSI target.

Users can create files that have filenames beginning with "._" without encountering unexpected error messages when accessing a shared folder via SMB.

Photo Station sometimes could not display the photos uploaded to the home folder in "Private Collection".

The NAS would not have audio output after users updated the QTS version to 4.3.3.0238 20170703.

Network connection would occasionally time out on the Alpine-based models.

Copied files would become corrupted when users connected to the NAS via SMB and then copied and pasted files within the same shared folder on an encrypted volume.

Uploading certain .tif files to the TAS models would cause the NAS to restart and the media folders to disappear.

The NAS would take snapshots regardless of whether data had been modified even when "smart snapshot" was enabled.

RTRR FTP backup jobs from a QNAP NAS to a non-QNAP NAS would take longer than expected.

Backup Station could not display remote folders in a tree view when users created remote-to-local RTRR FTP backup jobs.

Storage Manager would not display the disk health of the SSDs in the 2.5-inch drive bays.

Resource Monitor would not display the disk activity of the SSDs in the 2.5-inch drive bays.

Formatting an external drive while using HybridDesk Station would cause the login screen of HybridDesk Station to disappear.

The 5th drive bay on the TS-531X could not support SSD cache acceleration.

The 7th and 8th drive bays on the TS-873 could not support SSD cache acceleration.

Users could not access or modify the folders and files whose names contained the / character via AFP after updating the QTS version to 4.3.3_20170624.

Fixed an OS command injection vulnerability in Backup Station.

On certain ARM models, users could not save any changes made to the files in a mounted shared folder using a Windows PC after the files were modified on a Mac.

Fixed multiple OS command injection vulnerability in the Control Panel.

Certain models did not provide the option to select the highest version of SMB.

Fixed a vulnerability in the Linux kernel that could be exploited to circumvent the stack guard page (CVE-2017-1000364). This fix is available to most NAS models, except for the TS-x69, TS-x31, TS-x31U, TS-x12, TS-x19, TS-x20, and TS-x21.

Users could not access the content of an encrypted shared folder after locking and then unlocking the folder.

Temporary folders would appear on the shared folder list when users took a snapshot while restoring a shared folder on Snapshot Manager.

Fixed a vulnerability in ActiveX controls that could allow for arbitrary code execution on the web client.

Fixed a cross-site scripting vulnerability in Storage Manager.

Fixed a cross-site scripting vulnerability in Backup Station.

Fixed an "Orpheus' Lyre" vulnerability in Samba that could be exploited to bypass authentication mechanisms. (CVE-2017-11103)

On certain models, the "RAID Scrubbing" option for legacy volumes on Storage Manager would be grayed out and could not be selected.

Users sometimes could not connect to the NAS via Samba using the hostname.

Non-administrator users could delete the files in the Recycle Bin even when they were not granted such permissions. Other Changes In this update, RAID scrubbing is automatically scheduled to run on the first day of every month at 02:15. RAID scrubbing checks the data integrity of all RAID 5 and RAID 6 groups on the NAS. Running this check regularly is recommended. Storage performance might be degraded while RAID scrubbing is running. You can modify the schedule at "Storage Manager" > "Global Settings" > "RAID Scrubbing".

Changed the warning and error log entries created when QTS finds a RAID bad block or bad stripe.

After updating the NAS managed by Q'center from 4.2.x to 4.3.x, the administrator of Q'center must input the password of each NAS to continue monitoring.

Virtualization Station: Due to advancements in the backup features, virtual machines created in older versions (1.x/2.x) of Virtualization Station can no longer be backed up and restored in 3.0. (A workaround is to clone an older Virtual Machine; the cloned VM can be backed up/restored, but all original snapshots will be removed)