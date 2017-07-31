Er is kort geleden een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine uitgekomen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.732 titels. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 2.0.2 (total 62):
- Various bug fixes
- 2624: In dialogs, an incorrect extra WM_ERASEBKGND is sent after WM_PAINT
- 10858: BlueByte Game Channel fails to install
- 14606: TreeView + right click doesn't work the way it does in native windows
- 20215: Extra mouse buttons do not work in Firefox
- 23302: Not standard background color in Wine configuration
- 25625: Implement PROPSHEET_InsertPage
- 30378: Xuzhou network client crashes at start
- 30764: regedit: a key created from right-click context menu is in incorrect position
- 33717: regedit: Sorting registry keys on refreshing
- 33987: Secret Files 3 demo shows only some parts of background in ConfigTool
- 35563: Custom game development library expects non-zero value for ProcessVmCounters info class member 'WorkingSetSize'
- 37404: A right click on a registry key does not select it
- 37976: Poedit 1.7.4 crashes on unimplemented function msvcr120.dll.??0_ReentrantBlockingLock@details@Concurrency@@QAE@XZ
- 39685: Multiple applications crash on startup, need unimplemented function msvcr120.dll.??0event@Concurrency@@QAE@XZ (Rollcage Redux v1.3.8, ARC client, Playstation Now)
- 39856: Regedit: Default registry key is not the same as on Windows
- 39895: MalwareBytes Anti-malware software needs msvcr100.dll.lldiv implementation
- 40629: Noto Nastaliq Urdu font crashes notepad during shaping
- 40798: ACDSee Pro 9 (64-bit) needs msvcr120.dll.??0event@Concurrency@@QEAA@XZ
- 40948: Multiple apps need api-ms-win-crt-locale-l1-1-0.dll.__initialize_lconv_for_unsigned_char
- 40956: unimplemented function msvcr110.dll._Lock_shared_ptr_spin_lock when starting Zoner Photo Studio 18
- 41408: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.??0task_continuation_context@Concurrency@@AAE@XZ
- 41472: kolotibablo needs ntoskrnl.exe.KeAcquireInStackQueuedSpinLock
- 41753: Steep (Ubisoft) needs iphlpapi.dll.GetUnicastIpAddressEntry
- 41928: Mortal Kombat X needs msvcr110.dll._get_dstbias
- 42017: Silence d3d11_immediate_context_OMSetBlendState spam at console
- 42129: Steam client - unimplemented function mfreadwrite.dll.MFCreateSourceReaderFromMediaSource
- 42138: bug when running reaktor 6: "Unhandled exception: unimplemented function concrt140.dll.??0_ReentrantBlockingLock@details@Concurrency@@QAE@XZ called in 32-bit code (0x7b43bf1c)."
- 42206: Gauntlet character screen background is corrupted.
- 42209: Native Instruments Native Access 1.0.25 (R37) crashes on unimplemented function concrt140.dll.??1_ReentrantBlockingLock@details@Concurrency@@QAE@XZ
- 42239: Kontact 5.6 needs api-ms-win-crt-time-l1-1-0.dll._Wcsftime
- 42240: Kontact 5.6 needs concrt140.dll.??0_ReentrantBlockingLock@details@Concurrency@@QEAA@XZ
- 42271: Final Fantasy X needs msvcr110.dll.__crtUnhandledException
- 42449: Multiple apps need function msvcr120.dll.fesetround (0 A.D., BeamNG.drive)
- 42463: ZmLearn crash at startup: "Assertion 'm->state == STATE_PASSIVE' failed at pulse/mainloop.c:787, function pa_mainloop_prepare(). Aborting."
- 42465: winhttp set_cookies() violates RFC6265 string comparison rules
- 42487: Free Devanagari font Samanata crashes during GPOS processing
- 42490: Assertion failure when clicking boxes in altWinDirStat
- 42510: InternetOpenUrl does not send query parameters for HTTPS urls
- 42559: Adobe Reader DC: No longer installs (Unimplemented function msi.dll.MsiGetComponentPathExW)
- 42575: Multiple applications need msvcp140.dll.?_LogScheduleTask@_TaskEventLogger@details@Concurrency@@QAEX_N@Z
- 42576: Poedit crashes on start on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.?_Reset@_ContextCallback@details@Concurrency@@AAEXXZ
- 42578: WSAStringToAddress fails to parse IP v6 addresses with port number
- 42626: unimplemented function msvcr110.dll.__crtUnhandledException
- 42651: ViStart: fails to install, needs ntoskrnl.exe.IoReportResourceForDetection
- 42655: Aliens vs. Predator (2010) needs d3dx11_42.dll.D3DX11FilterTexture
- 42657: ACDSee Pro 9 needs msvcr120.dll.?Alloc@Concurrency@@YAPEAX_K@Z
- 42658: Playstation Now needs msvcr120.dll.?Alloc@Concurrency@@YAPAXI@Z
- 42688: Native Acces crashes on unimplemented msvcp140.dll.?__ExceptionPtrCompare@@YA_NPBX0@Z
- 42703: Excel 2010 does not work: unimplemented function oleaut32.dll.GetAltMonthNames
- 42736: scanf doesn't work as expected when using format string contains non-ascii chars
- 42774: WinHttpQueryAuthSchemes fails to return the correct supported value for multiple WWW-Authenticate
- 42798: MsiGetPatchInfoEx returns incorrect values for UNINSTALLABLE, PATCHSTATE properties
- 42834: Steuer-Spar-Erklärung 2017 crashes with critical error
- 42876: iTunes needs function msvcp140.dll._Lock_shared_ptr_spin_lock
- 42986: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (amstream/mediastream.c)
- 42991: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (dmusic/port.c)
- 42992: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (dwrite/opentype.c)
- 42993: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (gdiplus/metafile.c)
- 42994: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (mscoree/assembly.c)
- 42995: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (netprofm/list.c)
- 43127: Multiple 64-bit applications crash with stack overflow errors when Wine is compiled with GCC 7.x (set_context_reg in ntdll/signal_x86_64.c assumes Xmm registers are aligned)
- 43315: Steam fails to start [After update Thu, 06 Jul 2017]