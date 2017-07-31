Er is kort geleden een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine uitgekomen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.732 titels. De release notes voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in this release: Various bug fixes Bugs fixed in 2.0.2 (total 62): 2624: In dialogs, an incorrect extra WM_ERASEBKGND is sent after WM_PAINT

10858: BlueByte Game Channel fails to install

14606: TreeView + right click doesn't work the way it does in native windows

20215: Extra mouse buttons do not work in Firefox

23302: Not standard background color in Wine configuration

25625: Implement PROPSHEET_InsertPage

30378: Xuzhou network client crashes at start

30764: regedit: a key created from right-click context menu is in incorrect position

33717: regedit: Sorting registry keys on refreshing

33987: Secret Files 3 demo shows only some parts of background in ConfigTool

35563: Custom game development library expects non-zero value for ProcessVmCounters info class member 'WorkingSetSize'

37404: A right click on a registry key does not select it

37976: Poedit 1.7.4 crashes on unimplemented function msvcr120.dll.??0_ReentrantBlockingLock@details@Concurrency@@QAE@XZ

39685: Multiple applications crash on startup, need unimplemented function msvcr120.dll.??0event@Concurrency@@QAE@XZ (Rollcage Redux v1.3.8, ARC client, Playstation Now)

39856: Regedit: Default registry key is not the same as on Windows

39895: MalwareBytes Anti-malware software needs msvcr100.dll.lldiv implementation

40629: Noto Nastaliq Urdu font crashes notepad during shaping

40798: ACDSee Pro 9 (64-bit) needs msvcr120.dll.??0event@Concurrency@@QEAA@XZ

40948: Multiple apps need api-ms-win-crt-locale-l1-1-0.dll.__initialize_lconv_for_unsigned_char

40956: unimplemented function msvcr110.dll._Lock_shared_ptr_spin_lock when starting Zoner Photo Studio 18

41408: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.??0task_continuation_context@Concurrency@@AAE@XZ

41472: kolotibablo needs ntoskrnl.exe.KeAcquireInStackQueuedSpinLock

41753: Steep (Ubisoft) needs iphlpapi.dll.GetUnicastIpAddressEntry

41928: Mortal Kombat X needs msvcr110.dll._get_dstbias

42017: Silence d3d11_immediate_context_OMSetBlendState spam at console

42129: Steam client - unimplemented function mfreadwrite.dll.MFCreateSourceReaderFromMediaSource

42138: bug when running reaktor 6: "Unhandled exception: unimplemented function concrt140.dll.??0_ReentrantBlockingLock@details@Concurrency@@QAE@XZ called in 32-bit code (0x7b43bf1c)."

42206: Gauntlet character screen background is corrupted.

42209: Native Instruments Native Access 1.0.25 (R37) crashes on unimplemented function concrt140.dll.??1_ReentrantBlockingLock@details@Concurrency@@QAE@XZ

42239: Kontact 5.6 needs api-ms-win-crt-time-l1-1-0.dll._Wcsftime

42240: Kontact 5.6 needs concrt140.dll.??0_ReentrantBlockingLock@details@Concurrency@@QEAA@XZ

42271: Final Fantasy X needs msvcr110.dll.__crtUnhandledException

42449: Multiple apps need function msvcr120.dll.fesetround (0 A.D., BeamNG.drive)

42463: ZmLearn crash at startup: "Assertion 'm->state == STATE_PASSIVE' failed at pulse/mainloop.c:787, function pa_mainloop_prepare(). Aborting."

42465: winhttp set_cookies() violates RFC6265 string comparison rules

42487: Free Devanagari font Samanata crashes during GPOS processing

42490: Assertion failure when clicking boxes in altWinDirStat

42510: InternetOpenUrl does not send query parameters for HTTPS urls

42559: Adobe Reader DC: No longer installs (Unimplemented function msi.dll.MsiGetComponentPathExW)

42575: Multiple applications need msvcp140.dll.?_LogScheduleTask@_TaskEventLogger@details@Concurrency@@QAEX_N@Z

42576: Poedit crashes on start on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.?_Reset@_ContextCallback@details@Concurrency@@AAEXXZ

42578: WSAStringToAddress fails to parse IP v6 addresses with port number

42626: unimplemented function msvcr110.dll.__crtUnhandledException

42651: ViStart: fails to install, needs ntoskrnl.exe.IoReportResourceForDetection

42655: Aliens vs. Predator (2010) needs d3dx11_42.dll.D3DX11FilterTexture

42657: ACDSee Pro 9 needs msvcr120.dll.?Alloc@Concurrency@@YAPEAX_K@Z

42658: Playstation Now needs msvcr120.dll.?Alloc@Concurrency@@YAPAXI@Z

42688: Native Acces crashes on unimplemented msvcp140.dll.?__ExceptionPtrCompare@@YA_NPBX0@Z

42703: Excel 2010 does not work: unimplemented function oleaut32.dll.GetAltMonthNames

42736: scanf doesn't work as expected when using format string contains non-ascii chars

42774: WinHttpQueryAuthSchemes fails to return the correct supported value for multiple WWW-Authenticate

42798: MsiGetPatchInfoEx returns incorrect values for UNINSTALLABLE, PATCHSTATE properties

42834: Steuer-Spar-Erklärung 2017 crashes with critical error

42876: iTunes needs function msvcp140.dll._Lock_shared_ptr_spin_lock

42986: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (amstream/mediastream.c)

42991: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (dmusic/port.c)

42992: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (dwrite/opentype.c)

42993: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (gdiplus/metafile.c)

42994: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (mscoree/assembly.c)

42995: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (netprofm/list.c)

43127: Multiple 64-bit applications crash with stack overflow errors when Wine is compiled with GCC 7.x (set_context_reg in ntdll/signal_x86_64.c assumes Xmm registers are aligned)

43315: Steam fails to start [After update Thu, 06 Jul 2017]