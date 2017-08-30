Sophos heeft een nieuwe versie vrijgegeven van zijn XG Firewall met 16.05.7 MR7 als versienummer. Deze software wordt zowel op fysieke hardware als in een soft-appliance voor VMware, Hyper-V, Xen en KVM geleverd. Naast de betaalde varianten voor bedrijven, biedt Sophos deze firewall voor thuisgebruik zonder kosten aan, zoals op deze pagina te lezen is. Voor de verschillende image- en updatebestanden kun je terecht op het MySophos-portaal. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
SFOS 16.05.7 MR7 Released
Hi XG Community!
We've finished SFOS v16.05.7 MR7. This release is available from within your device for all SFOS v16.05 installations as of now and will increase the group in a few days. The release is also available to all SFOS version via MySophos portal.
Issues Resolved
- NC-19720 [API] SQL Injection: Application filter add type
- NC-19721 [API] SQL Injection: Proxy port config
- NC-19775 [API] SQL Injection: User add/edit
- NC-20840 [Authentication] SATC: users logged in and logged out continuously
- NC-19420 [Base System] "Don't register yet " link is not shown in Chinese language
- NC-19520 [Base System] Hotfix applied multiple times in SF device
- NC-19558 [Base System] Add kernel patch for 'Stack Clash'
- NC-19920 [Base System] Several vulnerabilitiy patches for Dropbear (CVE-2016-7409, CVE-2016-7408, CVE-2016-7407, CVE-2016-7406)
- NC-20753 [Base System] Changing of "admin" password in SFM does not replicate to the XG device and device is inaccessible due to password missmatch
- NC-21237 [Base System] Linux Kernel vulnerability "Dirty Cow" (CVE-2016-5195)
- NC-19330 [Firewall] XG live logs show packets out of time order
- NC-19659 [Firewall] Invalid IP Host import fails but leaves invalid db entries causing system framework failure
- NC-19674 [Firewall] Unidentified user usage from identity based rule
- NC-20343 [Firewall] Wrong GeoIP classification for some IP addresses
- NC-19745 [Hotspot] Hotspot custom voucher is changed to default upon hotspot update
- NC-19956 [Localization] XG translation error on the firewall policies page for Brazilian (PT-BR) language
- NC-19300 [Mail Proxy] Unable to parse or decode the contents of the email when the banner contains bare LF
- NC-19354 [Mail Proxy] Quarantined Emails are not visible in Webadmin
- NC-19829 [Mail Proxy] Email are bounced with SMTP/s scanning and RBL enabled
- NC-19873 [Mail Proxy] XG inconsistent NDR notification behaviour
- NC-19901 [Mail Proxy] Attachment name causing awarrentmta to stop
- NC-20490 [Mail Proxy] SMTP Quarantine data doesn't load in User Portal for all users
- NC-20784 [Mail Proxy] SMTP Quarantine data is not loading
- NC-19621 [Network Services] nslookup / dnslookup commands not using specified server
- NC-19136 [Networking] Incorrect information in System Graphs for bandwidth usage
- NC-19598 [Networking] Gateway failover not working
- NC-19750 [Networking] IPv6 Policy Route not removed from system when gateway is deleted
- NC-19716 [UI] SQL Injection: Current Activities
- NC-19753 [UI] SQL Injection: filter function
- NC-19540 [WAF] WAF - Fix CVE-2017-7679: mod_mime buffer overread
- NC-19717 [WAF] SQL injection: IPS backend server add
- NC-19718 [Web] SQL Injection: Proxy file type add
- NC-20787 [Web] Proxying is allowed through port 8090
- NC-19719 [Wireless] Blind code execution: Access point edit