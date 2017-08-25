Synology heeft een update voor versie 1.1.4 van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de RT1900ac- en RT2600ac-routers draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nassen van hetzelfde bedrijf. Sinds update 2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Version: 1.1.4-6509-4 Added support for static IP setup in PPPoE connections.

Fixed an issue where a certificate error message may display when Web Filter is enabled.

Fixed an issue where the clients connected to Guest Network may access the primary network when Synology Router is under Wireless AP Mode.

Fixed the issue where OpenVPN might not work properly after the import of profile.

Fixed an issue where the user interface of SRM might not be operated properly when DHCP server has obtained an invalid IPv6 DNS server address.

Fixed an issue where IPTV might not work properly.

Fixed an issue where the clients connected to Guest Network might not access the Internet properly when Default Policy is enabled along with Web Filter and/or SafeSearch in Parental Control. Version: 1.1.4-6509-3 Fixed an issue where Synology Router might fail to acquire IP addresses from other routers.

Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding SRM login page (CVE-2017-9553, CVE-2017-9554).

Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Samba (CVE-2017-11103).

Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Broadcom Wi-Fi password (CVE-2017-9417).