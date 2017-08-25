Synology heeft een update voor versie 1.1.4 van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de RT1900ac- en RT2600ac-routers draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nassen van hetzelfde bedrijf. Sinds update 2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Version: 1.1.4-6509-4
Version: 1.1.4-6509-3
- Added support for static IP setup in PPPoE connections.
- Fixed an issue where a certificate error message may display when Web Filter is enabled.
- Fixed an issue where the clients connected to Guest Network may access the primary network when Synology Router is under Wireless AP Mode.
- Fixed the issue where OpenVPN might not work properly after the import of profile.
- Fixed an issue where the user interface of SRM might not be operated properly when DHCP server has obtained an invalid IPv6 DNS server address.
- Fixed an issue where IPTV might not work properly.
- Fixed an issue where the clients connected to Guest Network might not access the Internet properly when Default Policy is enabled along with Web Filter and/or SafeSearch in Parental Control.
- Fixed an issue where Synology Router might fail to acquire IP addresses from other routers.
- Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding SRM login page (CVE-2017-9553, CVE-2017-9554).
- Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Samba (CVE-2017-11103).
- Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Broadcom Wi-Fi password (CVE-2017-9417).