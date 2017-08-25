Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Synology Router Management 1.1.4 build 6509.4

Door , 3 reacties, bron: Synology

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een update voor versie 1.1.4 van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de RT1900ac- en RT2600ac-routers draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nassen van hetzelfde bedrijf. Sinds update 2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Version: 1.1.4-6509-4
  • Added support for static IP setup in PPPoE connections.
  • Fixed an issue where a certificate error message may display when Web Filter is enabled.
  • Fixed an issue where the clients connected to Guest Network may access the primary network when Synology Router is under Wireless AP Mode.
  • Fixed the issue where OpenVPN might not work properly after the import of profile.
  • Fixed an issue where the user interface of SRM might not be operated properly when DHCP server has obtained an invalid IPv6 DNS server address.
  • Fixed an issue where IPTV might not work properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the clients connected to Guest Network might not access the Internet properly when Default Policy is enabled along with Web Filter and/or SafeSearch in Parental Control.
Version: 1.1.4-6509-3
  • Fixed an issue where Synology Router might fail to acquire IP addresses from other routers.
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding SRM login page (CVE-2017-9553, CVE-2017-9554).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Samba (CVE-2017-11103).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Broadcom Wi-Fi password (CVE-2017-9417).

Versienummer 1.1.4 build 6509.4
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download/RT1900ac
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

Lees meer

Reacties (3)

0 Bor

25 augustus 2017 11:13
Het blijft jammer dat nieuwe features compleet uitblijven. Op het Synology forum wordt er om meerdere zaken gevraagd (waarvan ik ook al een paar keer een aantal gesubmit heb naar Synology) waaronder Let's Encrypt support. Het blijft erg stil vanuit Synology op dit punt. Het lijkt er op dat de router lineup toch niet de aandacht krijgt die bv de NAS series krijgen. Het is in de product portfolio van Synology een vreemde eend in de bijt.

Ook in deze update zien we alleen fixes (waar ik erg blij mee ben overigens). Dat blijft toch wel een selling point; regelmatige fixes voor bugs en beveiligingsissues.

Voor de geïnteresseerden: op het forum loopt een topic over de Synology router serie waar deze update ook al vermeld was: [Ervaringen] Synology router RT1900ac

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 25 augustus 2017 11:14]

+1 dafallrapper
@Bor25 augustus 2017 11:29
Je hebt gelijk wat de nieuwe features betreft, maar ik denk dat ze nog steeds moeite hebben om de problemen onder controle te krijgen. Laatst hebben ze IPS gemaakt, waardoor je weer goed kon inloggen op live.com, maar nu ontstaat het volgende probleem: Je kunt met IPS ingeschakeld geen O365 installeren of een Windows 10 USB installatie medium maken.

Ik kan de meeste geavanceerde features nog steeds niet gebruiken om dat er fouten naar voren blijven komen.

De laatste Fix uit de lijst is leuk, maar helaas werkt je DNS Server package nog steeds niet als je de default policy enabled. Ik heb er dus nog steeds niets aan.

Laat ze eerst maar eens zorgen dat alle functies echt klaar zijn voordat ze nieuwe maken. Het zal mij ook niets verbazen als de Synology SG1000 niet meer gelanceert word dit jaar.
0 abusimbal
@dafallrapper25 augustus 2017 11:47
Dit is ook mijn mening. Was aan het wachten wat de Synology SG1000 gaat geven. Totaal niets meer gezien sinds de aankondiging op Cebit.
