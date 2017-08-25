AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non- gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. In versie 17.8.2 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Support For F1 2017 Up to 4% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.8.1

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Early Access Up to 18% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.8.1

Destiny 2 Beta Fixed Issues Display may blank or go black after install upgrade with Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products.

Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop productivity applications on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

The "Reset" option in Radeon Settings Gaming tab may enable the "HBCC Memory Segment" feature instead of setting it to the default disabled state.

Radeon WattMan may not reach applied overclock states on Radeon RX Vega series graphics.

Unable to create Eyefinity configurations through the Eyefinity Advanced Setup option. Known Issues Mouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the background.

GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX®11 applications.

Windows Media Player may experience an application hang during video playback if Radeon ReLive is actively recording desktop.

Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.

After resuming from sleep and playing back video content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.