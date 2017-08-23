Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kodi 17.4

Door , 4 reacties, submitter: Idiocracy, bron: Kodi

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 17.4 van Kodi is beschikbaar gekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. De updates daarna hebben alleen kleine veranderingen en verbeteringen gebracht en ook deze release is daar geen uitzondering op.

Kodi v17.4 final: Just a bunch of fixes
It has been a while since we released 17.3 release which fixed several issues. Now the time has come to do another named 17.4 where we tackled several more issues that were identified. Although we already moved on with development towards v18 we do take the time to fix issues for the current release when we can. We recommend every one to upgrade to this version once it's available for their platform to have the best experience possible. If you want to know what has changed you can browse the list below.

Fixes done in this release:
  • Potentially fix crashing on Windows due to an issue in Python
  • Potentially fix crashing on Windows when enabling zeroconf
  • Fix sporadic crash on Windows when installing or updating add-ons
  • Fix issue for users with reverse proxies attempting to forward websockets.
  • Fix possible issue if Linux distro uses system ffmpeg and cause black screen with 10-bit H.265
  • Properly throttle scraping music information online to prevent overloading the provider
  • Fix native keyboard on iOS 11
  • Fix potential crash on Android O loading App icons
  • Fix non showing Kodi banner on Android O
  • Fix potential crash on Android with certain keymaps
  • Fix wrong detection of VP6 and VP8 videocodec on Android
  • Update FFmpeg to 3.1.9
  • Set hard requirement to use FFmpeg 3.1.x only
  • Fix for Hangup when viewing recording and pressing next/previous
  • Fix merged scraped album type and label correctly with that derived from tags from music files
  • Fix possible crash on Linux when using ALSA
  • Save skin settings immediatly after they have changed instead of only on shutdown
Versienummer 17.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kodi
Download http://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL
+1 Daan_Delpeche
23 augustus 2017 16:32
Wanneer gaat Kodi de audio fixen op Android devices. Het is zeer vervelend HD audio niet naar behoren functioneerd.
Ik heb de Himedia Q5Pro in gebruik en dien allerlei omwegen te gebruiken (wrapper) om de audio naar mijn AV receiver te sturen.
Wanneer wordt er audio passthrough gefixed vanuit de applicatie.

Mvg,
Daan Delpeche
Reageer
+1 job_h
@Daan_Delpeche23 augustus 2017 16:34
http://kodi.wiki/view/HOW-TO:Submit_a_bug_report

Ik zou zeggen, kijk of de bug al report is. Je ziet dan ook gelijk de status. Als de bug nog niet gereport is mag je dat doen :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 23 augustus 2017 16:35]

Reageer
+1 ciscobuzz
23 augustus 2017 16:44
Ik hoop dat ze binnenkort ook voor de raspi een update uitbrengen. :)
Reageer
+1 Jazco2nd

@ciscobuzz23 augustus 2017 16:57
Afhankelijk van de distro die je gebruikt heb je wss maandelijks wel een update: https://osmc.tv/
Reageer


