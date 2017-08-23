Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben de afgelopen dagen versies 9.0.0.M26, 8.5.20, 8.0.46 en 7.0.81 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Tomcat 9.0.0.M26 (alpha) Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.0.M26 (alpha) of Apache Tomcat. The is a milestone release of the 9.0.x branch and has been made to provide users with early access to the new features in Apache Tomcat 9.0.x so that they may provide feedback. The notable changes compared to 9.0.0.M22 include: When generating JSP runtime error messages that quote the relevant JSP source code, switch from using the results of the JSP page parsing process to using the JSR 045 source map data to identify the correct part of the JSP source from the stack trace. This significantly reduces the memory footprint of Jasper in development mode, provides a small performance improvement for error page generation and enables source quotes to continue to be provided after a Tomcat restart.

Add LoadBalancerDrainingValve, a Valve designed to reduce the amount of time required for a node to drain its authenticated users

Improve the Default Servlet's handling of static files when the file encoding is not compatible with the required response encoding.

Add support for a Tomcat specific deployment descriptor, /WEB-INF/tomcat-web.xml. This descriptor has an identical format to /WEB-INF/web.xml. The Tomcat descriptor takes precedence over any settings in conf/web.xml but does not take precedence over any settings in /WEB-INF/web.xml.

Add ExtractingRoot, a new WebResourceRoot implementation that extracts JARs to the work directory for improved performance when deploying packed WAR files.

Add support to the WebSocket client for following redirects when attempting to establish a WebSocket connection. Patch provided by J Fernandez.

Add support for the %X pattern in the AccessLogValve that reports the connection status at the end of the request. Patch provided by Zemian Deng. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 9 changelog.



Tomcat 8.5.20 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.20 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.5.x is intended to replace 8.0.x and includes new features pulled forward from Tomcat 9.0.x. The minimum Java version and implemented specification versions remain unchanged. The notable changes compared to 8.5.16 include: Add the ability to set the defaults used by the Windows installer from a configuration file. Patch provided by Sandra Madden.

Add support to the WebSocket client for following redirects when attempting to establish a WebSocket connection. Patch provided by J Fernandez.

Add support for the %X pattern in the AccessLogValve that reports the connection status at the end of the request. Patch provided by Zemian Deng. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8.5 changelog.



Tomcat 8.0.46 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.0.46 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.0.46 includes fixes for issues identified in 8.0.45 as well as other enhancements and changes. The notable changes compared to 8.0.45 include: Add the ability to set the defaults used by the Windows installer from a configuration file. Patch provided by Sandra Madden.

Add support to the WebSocket client for following redirects when attempting to establish a WebSocket connection. Patch provided by J Fernandez. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8 changelog.

Note: End of life date for Apache Tomcat 8.0.x is announced. Read more...



Tomcat 7.0.81 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 7.0.81 of Apache Tomcat. This release contains a number of bug fixes and improvements compared to version 7.0.79. The notable changes compared to 7.0.79 include: Add the ability to set the defaults used by the Windows installer from a configuration file. Patch provided by Sandra Madden.

Add support to the WebSocket client for following redirects when attempting to establish a WebSocket connection. Patch provided by J Fernandez. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 7 changelog.