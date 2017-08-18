GnuPG staat voor GNU Privacy Guard en wordt ook vaak afgekort tot GPG. Dit is een verzameling tools voor het beveiligen van communicatiestromen en data. Het kan worden gebruikt om data te versleutelen en digitale handtekeningen aan te maken, en voor het aanbieden van een framework voor public key-cryptografie. Het ondersteunt zowel OpenPGP als s/mime-standaarden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben GnuPG 2.1.23 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Noteworthy changes in version 2.1.23
A detailed description of the changes found in this 2.1 branch can be found at https://gnupg.org/faq/whats-new-in-2.1.html.
- gpg: "gpg" is now installed as "gpg" and not anymore as "gpg2". If needed, the new configure option --enable-gpg-is-gpg2 can be used to revert this.
- gpg: Options --auto-key-retrieve and --auto-key-locate "local,wkd" are now used by default. Note: this enables keyserver and Web Key Directory operators to notice when a signature from a locally non-available key is being verified for the first time or when you intend to encrypt to a mail address without having the key locally. This new behaviour will eventually make key discovery much easier and mostly automatic. Disable this by adding no-auto-key-retrieve auto-key-locate local to your gpg.conf.
- agent: Option --no-grab is now the default. The new option --grab allows to revert this.
- gpg: New import option "show-only".
- gpg: New option --disable-dirmngr to entirely disable network access for gpg.
- gpg,gpgsm: Tweaked DE-VS compliance behaviour.
- New configure flag --enable-all-tests to run more extensive tests during "make check".
- gpgsm: The keygrip is now always printed in colon mode as documented in the man page.
- Fixed connection timeout problem under Windows.