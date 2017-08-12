Versie 12.0.1 van Nextcloud is beschikbaar gekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprise-functionaliteit, worden als opensource aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen.

In versie 12 is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om via email, spraak of video met andere gebruikers te communiceren, zijn er Push Notifications en zijn er verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging aangebracht. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

After over 2 months of hard work, we finally release a new set of updates to Nextcloud 10, 11 and 12. These bring a large number of fixes with over 120 improvements in Nextcloud 12 and several dozen in Nextcloud 10 and 11. We want to thank the almost 100 community members who helped us test these improvements over the last weeks!The Nextcloud Snap will start to update soon and we expect distributions to deliver the improvements to their users swiftly as well.

NOTE that we strongly recommend to use the command line to execute the upgrade. Several users have reported time-outs in a long running job which can break the upgrade using the web UI! See our documentation. This issue has caused us to decide to not roll out 12.0.1 yet to all users on the stable channel but, instead, wait until we have fixed it in 12.0.2.

This release fixes a number of potential issues and adds a series of small improvements to usability, performance and reliability. It also introduces the Nextcloud Education Edition bundle, a set of apps aiming for the Educational market which is quickly adopting Nextcloud.

Besides bugfixes and the new bundle, some other minor improvements were included. A few highlights:

You can find Nextcloud 12.0.1 on our download page and grab zip files for 11.0.4 and 10.06 from the changelog page.