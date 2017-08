Today we are releasing versions 9.4.4, 9.3.10, 9.2.10, 9.1.10, 9.0.13, and 8.17.8 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

These versions contain two critical security fixes. The first is a security fix for a vulnerability in git that can be exploited in GitLab to execute arbitrary shell commands. The second security fix addresses the usage of symlinks inside GitLab Export files that could be used to copy the contents of arbitrary repositories.

We strongly recommend that all affected GitLab installations be upgraded to one of these versions immediately