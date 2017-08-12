Astonsoft heeft versie 7.53 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 7.5 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 7.53 (Pro & Free) Many optimizations and improvements in synchronization with EPIM Cloud

Ability to simultaneously open mail templates multiple times

Synchronization with iPhone and iPad devices is improved

Fixed couple of issues related to synchronization with Google services and Outlook.com

Better integration with Dropbox, speed improvements

CSV export now works as expected for contacts

Smoother integration of the drag and drop feature for attachments in notes

Improved the "Leave message on the server" option for POP3 mail accounts

Changing a note's properties to "read only" will not alter its contents

Moving mail messages in between folders works correctly now even with applied filters

Improved import of tasks into EPIM from iCal (ics) files

Some other minor bugfixes and updates New in EssentialPIM 7.52 (Pro & Free) Adjusted the iCal subscription feature, to make it better compatible with the iCal providing services

Couple of fixes and improvements regarding synchronization with Outlook.com

Synchronization of custom recurring patterns for tasks with Android EPIM

Starred labels for email messages will now be correctly synchronized across other mail clients

Event invites from Outlook should now be correctly handled in mail

Improved synchronization with Google Drive

Insert date and time directly into a sticky note using shortcut

Drag and copy (holding Ctrl-key) of events now works as expected in calendar

Improved handling of custom fields in tasks

Better integration of sticky notes with multiple monitor systems

Faster loading times of the Insert Hyperlink dialog window for database internal items

Better handling of pictures when copy-pasting data from browsers into EPIM notes

Fixed and improved many other minor issues New in EssentialPIM 7.51 (Pro & Free) Fixed AV error message in mail

Couple of other minor fixes and optimizations