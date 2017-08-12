Astonsoft heeft versie 7.53 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 7.5 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New in EssentialPIM 7.53 (Pro & Free)
New in EssentialPIM 7.52 (Pro & Free)
- Many optimizations and improvements in synchronization with EPIM Cloud
- Ability to simultaneously open mail templates multiple times
- Synchronization with iPhone and iPad devices is improved
- Fixed couple of issues related to synchronization with Google services and Outlook.com
- Better integration with Dropbox, speed improvements
- CSV export now works as expected for contacts
- Smoother integration of the drag and drop feature for attachments in notes
- Improved the "Leave message on the server" option for POP3 mail accounts
- Changing a note's properties to "read only" will not alter its contents
- Moving mail messages in between folders works correctly now even with applied filters
- Improved import of tasks into EPIM from iCal (ics) files
- Some other minor bugfixes and updates
New in EssentialPIM 7.51 (Pro & Free)
- Adjusted the iCal subscription feature, to make it better compatible with the iCal providing services
- Couple of fixes and improvements regarding synchronization with Outlook.com
- Synchronization of custom recurring patterns for tasks with Android EPIM
- Starred labels for email messages will now be correctly synchronized across other mail clients
- Event invites from Outlook should now be correctly handled in mail
- Improved synchronization with Google Drive
- Insert date and time directly into a sticky note using shortcut
- Drag and copy (holding Ctrl-key) of events now works as expected in calendar
- Improved handling of custom fields in tasks
- Better integration of sticky notes with multiple monitor systems
- Faster loading times of the Insert Hyperlink dialog window for database internal items
- Better handling of pictures when copy-pasting data from browsers into EPIM notes
- Fixed and improved many other minor issues
- Fixed AV error message in mail
- Couple of other minor fixes and optimizations