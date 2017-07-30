Er is een update voor MediaPortal versie 2.1 verschenen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Media Importer

We increased the speed and improved the stability of the importer process. We also removed OMDB from the list of online sources to choose from, as it is no longer free to use. A visual indicator has been added to each skin and theme to inform the user that an importer process is ongoing.



TV

We added the possibility to manually schedule recordings: schedules can now be defined for any channel by simply setting start and end times/dates.

The recording indicator that is displayed on each menu screen while the system is recording a show is now visible in all skins and themes.

A new setup option now allows users to change the logo style of TV/Radio channels. Besides a new channel group button to swich groups, we also added configuration options to define if name, logo and number of each TV channel should be displayed in the EPG



Video playback

A visual indicator will be shown when the playback is paused.

Fast forward/rewind now displays the speed of playback.



Weather

We replaced the weather provider WorldWeatherOnline by OpenWeatherMap. The Weather screen now displays a full seven days of weather forecast instead five.



Settings menu

The settings menu section has been overworked and now displays its entries in a more logical order and structure.