De Document Foundation heeft versie 5.4 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
Versie 5.4 bevat een groot aantal verbeteringen in met name Writer en Calc. Zo gaat het kopiëren en plakken van tekst met opsommingen een stuk beter, worden de laast gebruikte instellingen bij het importeren van csv-bestanden onthouden en kunnen formules nu een negatieve datum bevatten. Verder is pdfium geïntegreerd wat een betere kwaliteit van afbeeldingen in pdf-bestanden oplevert en zien we verder enkele prestatieverbeteringen. Dit zijn enkele van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in Writer en Calc zijn aangebracht:
Writer
- AutoText import from .dotx and .dotm files blog entry
- New "Edit Section" uno command which works if cursor is in a section, has been created and added in context menu. tdf#102132
- New "Footnotes and Endnotes" undo command which works if cursor is in a footnote or endnote, has been created and added in context menu. tdf#103258
- Huge improvement in the export of bullets & numbering via copy & paste ; [1]
Calc
New buttons for priority of rules conditional formatting
- Calculate with Precision as shown option now works also with
- fraction format tdf#105657
- several subformats tdf#106052
- engineering notation tdf#106252
- thousands divisors tdf#106253
- CSV export settings are now remembered. tdf#55236
- Priority of conditional formatting rules can be changed with new up/down buttons. tdf#74074
- New Show All Comments , Hide All Comments commands acting on the currently selected sheet(s) added. tdf#84837
- New Comments toggle option for showing/hiding all comments, added to View ? Comments acting on the currently selected sheet(s) added. tdf#107258
- New Delete All Comments commands available under menu Sheet ? Cell Comment, acting on the currently selected sheet(s) tdf#107143
- While building formulas, when selecting a cell or range on another sheet with the pointer, absolute sheet references are now created instead of relative. tdf#90799
- Support negative year date (BCE) in cell input and date display.
- Accepted inputs include the ISO 8601 format -YYYY-MM-DD and locale dependent input like -Y/M/D or M/D/-Y or D.M.-Y
- For BCE dates years are displayed negative unless a specified date format already includes an era code, e.g. G or GG
- Last day BCE is -0001-12-31, the next day CE is 0001-01-01
- Previous versions could already calculate such dates, but did not display negative years
- A new Cell Protection command and toggle button was added to formatting toolbar to change the protection status of the cell. tdf#95885
- Four new sheet protection options have been added to optionally allow insertions and deletions of rows and columns. The Insert rows and Insert columns options allow row and column insertions even when the sheet is protected, whereas the Delete rows and Delete columns options allow row and column deletions. Note that when row and column insertions are enabled, you can insert rows or columns even when the range to insert the new rows or columns into contains protected cells which will get shifted after the insertion. Row and column deletions, on the other hand, are only allowed on unprotected cells. tdf#43535
New spreadsheet functions
- New function ROUNDSIG to round a value at a number of significant digits. tdf#105931