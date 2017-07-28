Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: f.lux 4.41 bèta

Door , 4 reacties, bron: f.lux

f.lux U logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 4.41 een nieuwe bètarelease van f.lux is uitgekomen. Dit programma stemt de kleur van het scherm af op de stand van de zon. Zo is het scherm overdag helderder en wanneer de zon ondergaat wordt de kleur 'warmer'. Dit is niet alleen rustiger voor de ogen, het zou zelfs kunnen helpen bij slaapproblemen. Het programma helpt bij het vinden van jouw locatie op aarde, zodat het precies weet wanneer de zon ondergaat. F.lux is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android, maar de bèta is op dit moment alleen voor Windows. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste veranderingen te vinden die in versie 4 zijn aangebracht, gevolgd foor de changelog van de laatste paar versies.

What's new:
  • Analyzes your displays to show you how bright they are to your body: adjust your backlight and watch!
  • Bedtime mode: warmer light before bed gets you ready for sleep, and works with all kinds of schedules
  • Disable by app (so you don't forget Photoshop)
  • Backwards alarm clock: reminder not to stay up late
  • Presets to help adjust your settings
  • Color filters for eyestrain and other uses
  • A wider range of color settings
  • New hotkeys to adjust color (alt+shift+PgUp and alt+shift+PgDn)
Changes:
  • Reduced impact on game framerates
  • Resolution independent interface, for high DPI displays
  • DisplayLink monitors (connected by USB) work in a lot more cases now
Smart Lighting:
  • Hue integration now supports more light types
  • LAN API with support for telling other devices when f.lux changes
Changes in version 4.41
  • Stopped changing tray tooltips so much, to fix a bug on Windows 7
Changes in version 4.40
  • Fixed a problem with determining location
  • Added new eyestrain preset
Changes in version 4.39
  • Fixed a bug that made too many notifiers appears (only for some people)
Changes in version 4.38
  • New notifiers, so they don’t make tons of entries in Windows “notifications and actions” (and also they work better on Windows 7)
Changes in version 4.36-4.37
  • Can exclude specific Hue lights from f.lux schedule
  • Changing the way we show readmes on update, so not every version will pop a webpage (you’ll get a notifier instead)
  • Fixes for dimmed shadow boosting
  • Fixes for backwards alarm clock while you’re away from the computer
Changes in version 4.35
  • Fixed a case where f.lux fails to come back when monitor sleeps
Changes in version 4.34
  • Wakeup from sleep fixes
  • Fixes for northern latitudes
  • Workaround for a bug in 16215 (insider)
  • Lower CPU usage
Changes in version 4.33
  • Easier location finding
  • Some fixes for LAN-based lighting
  • Performance improvements

Versienummer 4.41 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website f.lux
Download https://justgetflux.com/flux-setup4.exe
Bestandsgrootte 740,00KB
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

Update-historie

Lees meer

f.lux geen prijs bekend
Overige software
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (4)

Reactiefilter:-1404+10+20+30Ongemodereerd4
0 i7x
28 juli 2017 13:22
Ik gebruik dit elke dag op werk. Het werkt heerlijk. Vroeger voelde ik mij soms een zombie na een dag naar het scherm staren, nu nergens last meer van.
Reageer
0 i-chat
28 juli 2017 13:27
zijn er eigenlijk ook soortgelijke tooltjes die gebruik maken van een lichtsensor (of desnoods een $1 banggood.tw webcam?
Reageer
0 archie2012
28 juli 2017 13:28
Werkt dit tegenwoordig ook met Wayland?
Reageer
0 Yoshi2889
@archie201228 juli 2017 13:34
Nee, maar er is een branch van Redshift met Wayland ondersteuning: https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/redshift-wayland-git/
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*