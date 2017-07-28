Er is met versienummer 4.41 een nieuwe bètarelease van f.lux is uitgekomen. Dit programma stemt de kleur van het scherm af op de stand van de zon. Zo is het scherm overdag helderder en wanneer de zon ondergaat wordt de kleur 'warmer'. Dit is niet alleen rustiger voor de ogen, het zou zelfs kunnen helpen bij slaapproblemen. Het programma helpt bij het vinden van jouw locatie op aarde, zodat het precies weet wanneer de zon ondergaat. F.lux is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android, maar de bèta is op dit moment alleen voor Windows. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste veranderingen te vinden die in versie 4 zijn aangebracht, gevolgd foor de changelog van de laatste paar versies.

What's new: Analyzes your displays to show you how bright they are to your body: adjust your backlight and watch!

Bedtime mode: warmer light before bed gets you ready for sleep, and works with all kinds of schedules

Disable by app (so you don't forget Photoshop)

Backwards alarm clock: reminder not to stay up late

Presets to help adjust your settings

Color filters for eyestrain and other uses

A wider range of color settings

New hotkeys to adjust color (alt+shift+PgUp and alt+shift+PgDn) Changes: Reduced impact on game framerates

Resolution independent interface, for high DPI displays

DisplayLink monitors (connected by USB) work in a lot more cases now Smart Lighting: Hue integration now supports more light types

LAN API with support for telling other devices when f.lux changes Changes in version 4.41 Stopped changing tray tooltips so much, to fix a bug on Windows 7 Changes in version 4.40 Fixed a problem with determining location

Added new eyestrain preset Changes in version 4.39 Fixed a bug that made too many notifiers appears (only for some people) Changes in version 4.38 New notifiers, so they don’t make tons of entries in Windows “notifications and actions” (and also they work better on Windows 7) Changes in version 4.36-4.37 Can exclude specific Hue lights from f.lux schedule

Changing the way we show readmes on update, so not every version will pop a webpage (you’ll get a notifier instead)

Fixes for dimmed shadow boosting

Fixes for backwards alarm clock while you’re away from the computer Changes in version 4.35 Fixed a case where f.lux fails to come back when monitor sleeps Changes in version 4.34 Wakeup from sleep fixes

Fixes for northern latitudes

Workaround for a bug in 16215 (insider)

Lower CPU usage Changes in version 4.33 Easier location finding

Some fixes for LAN-based lighting

Performance improvements