Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: f.lux 4.120 bèta

f.lux logo (75 pix) Versie 4.120 van f.lux is uitgekomen, een bètarelease. Dit programma stemt de kleur van het scherm af op de stand van de zon. Zo is het scherm overdag helderder en wanneer de zon ondergaat wordt de kleur 'warmer'. Dit is niet alleen rustiger voor de ogen, het zou zelfs kunnen helpen bij slaapproblemen. Het programma helpt bij het vinden van jouw locatie op aarde, zodat het precies weet wanneer de zon ondergaat. F.lux is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new
  • Fixes for “red pixels” (overflow artifacts) on Intel Xe
  • Updated Philips Hue endpoint for better bridge discovery
  • Color profile safety checks (excluded large gamma values in ICC/ICM VCGT “formula” profiles to avoid washed-out screens)
As before there is a possible bug/conflict with Windows reloading the color settings and a workaround:
  • In Windows build 19041 (20H1) and later, you will see f.lux reset by the Display Settings panel in Windows. Also, occasionally a notifier will do the same. If you do not like this, you can choose f.lux options > Always use Windows internal color table to prevent it.

f.lux

Versienummer 4.120 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website f.lux
Download https://justgetflux.com/flux-setup4-120.exe
Bestandsgrootte 660,00kB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-06-2021 19:2234

20-06-2021 • 19:22

34 Linkedin

Bron: f.lux

Update-historie

06-'21 f.lux 4.120 bèta 34
02-'21 f.lux 4.119 1
06-'20 f.lux 4.117 16
08-'19 f.lux 4.108 35
05-'19 f.lux 4.103 17
03-'19 f.lux 4.97 17
11-'18 f.lux 4.84 13
10-'18 f.lux 4.78 14
05-'18 f.lux 4.71 8
01-'18 f.lux 4.66 49
Meer historie

Lees meer

f.lux

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Overige software

Reacties (34)

-Moderatie-faq
-134032+121+21+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1Travelan
20 juni 2021 20:07
Wat is het voordeel van deze app t.o.v. wat standaard in Windows of MacOS (Night Shift) is ingebouwd?
+1Saturnus
@Travelan20 juni 2021 20:11
Één reden waarom ik Flux gebruik: Windows night light schakelt binnen een paar minuten van niets naar maximaal in. Dan ben je aan het werk en denk je "poh wat is het opeens oranje/rood allemaal." Flux kan dit over veel langere tijd uitspreiden waardoor je het veel minder merkt en minder geneigd bent het uit te schakelen.
+2DoubleYouPee
@Saturnus20 juni 2021 22:02
Daarnaast gebruik ik ook veel de alt +page up/down om snel je brightness aan te passen... En flux gaat mooi uit bij full screen applicaties.
0William_H
@DoubleYouPee21 juni 2021 19:21
Dat is inderdaad waar. Je kunt veel meer (specifieke) dingen doen met F.lux dan met Windows ingebouwde nachtlamp.
+1erik530
@Saturnus20 juni 2021 20:22
Het geleidelijk warmer worden van het scherm is inderdaad erg fijn. Daarnaast moet je door het jaar heen steeds je timer van windows aanpassen omdat je scherm in de zomer ineens geel wordt terwijl het nog volledig licht is buiten.
+1Randfiguur
@erik53020 juni 2021 21:05
Als je je locatie met Windows deelt, kan het automatisch tijdens zonsondergang (tenzij Nachtlamp net als bij mij vaak buggy is).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Randfiguur op 20 juni 2021 21:05]

+1Randfiguur
@Travelan20 juni 2021 21:01
Op enkele van mijn pc's werkt Nachtlamp regelmatig niet goed. Het schakelt niet automatisch in, soms zelfs handmatig niet. F.lux werkt voor mij probleemloos.
+1dwarfangel
@Travelan21 juni 2021 13:25
f.lux was eerder, toen de functie op windows nog niet bestond. zij hebben wel de lat gelegd, en bieden een aantal extra features die je op windows niet hebt. in tegenstelling tot sommige reacties hieronder, heb ik sinds ze dit op W10 hebben geïntroduceerd f.lux niet meer nodig en verwijderd.
0LordMike
@Travelan21 juni 2021 20:59
Kan je die ook synchroniseren met je Hue lichten?
+1jcbvm
20 juni 2021 19:35
Zou het niet veel beter zijn als dit via sensors werkt die je omgevingslicht monitoren zoals True Tone bij Apple. Alleen de zonsopgang en -ondergang zegt nog niet alles over de omgeving waarin je zit.
+1Wolfos
@jcbvm20 juni 2021 19:48
Volgens mij is dat niet de bedoeling van True Tone. F.lux is meer te vergelijken met Night Shift.
0divvid
@Wolfos20 juni 2021 23:38
Eh night shift is te vergelijken mer f.lux bedoel je f.lux was de reden dat nightshift er is gekomen. Briljante app
+1CykoByte
@jcbvm20 juni 2021 19:57
Ik denk dat dit enorm meevalt. Als je f.lux (of iets soortgelijks) gebruikt ben je al redelijk bewust bezig met het effect van licht op je ogen/bioritme. Lijkt me dat je dan ook bewust omgaat met omgevingslicht. Al is het maar een lampje extra uit of een lager-wattage lampje op je bureau met extra warme kleur voor de avonden/nachten.

f.lux kan ook Philips Hue-lampen aansturen. Als je in dat ecosysteem zit, kun je daar dus ook slim gebruik van maken om je omgevingslicht aan te passen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CykoByte op 20 juni 2021 19:57]

012345j
@jcbvm20 juni 2021 19:49
Zou kunnen, maar niet echt noodzakelijk want het gaat in eerste instantie om een biologisch ritme.
0skullsplitter
@jcbvm20 juni 2021 19:57
Wel over je behoefte aan zachter (warmer) licht. Al moet ik zeggen dat ik de Windowsvariant vaak al prima vind werken.
+1BugBoy
20 juni 2021 19:30
Nadeel van f.lux is dat die overdag ook je calibratieprofiel uitschakelt.
+1erik530
@BugBoy20 juni 2021 20:19
Wat bedoel je hier precies mee? Er is een standaard warmte waar je hem op insteld die hij overdag aanneemt. Of bedoel je iets anders?
+1BugBoy
@erik53020 juni 2021 20:29
Ik heb mijn monitoren gekalibreerd met een Spyder. Dat profiel wordt uitgeschakeld door flux.
+1BezurK
@BugBoy20 juni 2021 20:54
Maar via het menu heel eenvoudig weer in te schakelen. Ik werk altijd met f.lux aan, tenzij ik iets kleur-gevoeligs doe (photoshop of kleurcorrectie in video).
+1smv
20 juni 2021 21:27
Als ik het goed begrijp naast dat het langzamer donkerder wordt, schakeld deze ook langzaam meer de blauwtoon dan uit, dat is de kleur dacht ik die voor zorgt, dat je eventueel moeilijker in slaap valt 's avonds?
(tenzij ik de gehele plank mis slaat).

Dit klinkt namelijk wel interesant, aangezien ik voor me werk al achter pc zit en 's avonds prive ook nog vaak even game of gewoon internet, voordat ik naar bed gaat.

Vandaar de vraag, want dan is het een overweging waard voor mij, om dit eens te proberen, als het doet, wat ik denk.
+1DrBackBeat
@smv20 juni 2021 22:49
Het blauwfilteren ('geler maken') is zelfs de hoofdfunctie van f.lux, Night Light, Night Shift e.d.. Als een van deze applicaties ook de helderheid zelf bijstelt is dat een nevenfunctie.

En inderdaad, onderzoek zou uitwijzen dat blauwfiltering de slaap bevordert (blauw licht zou melatonine afbreken) naast dat het vermoeiend/slecht is voor de ogen.
+1ajolla
21 juni 2021 06:09
As before there is a possible bug/conflict with Windows.
Ik zweer het je, ik las as usual. _/-\o_
0Finger
20 juni 2021 20:45
Dat hele slaapproblemen is toch al lang achterhaald en ontkracht?
+1beerse
@Finger20 juni 2021 21:25
Het is niet alleen het slaap probleem, het is ook meer kijk comfort en dergelijke. Zeker als je een computer gebruikt zonder licht-sensor of waarvan de camera (die dan als sensor gebruikt wordt) achter zo'n privay schuifje zit.
+1Raan7
@beerse21 juni 2021 03:00
Iedereen weet vanaf de nes 8-bit dat je 1,5 uur voor het slapen gaan niet achter een scherm moet zitten. Dat is al eeuwenoude research.
+1pizzafried
@Raan721 juni 2021 07:07
Het probleem van 'iedereen weet' en 'iedereen doet' is dat weten makkelijker is dan doen. Dus dan gaat men andere oplossingen zoeken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pizzafried op 21 juni 2021 07:08]

+1dog4life
@Finger20 juni 2021 21:21
Heb je een bron?
0poelekes
20 juni 2021 19:45
Gebruik nog steeds 3.17 omdat die beter werkt voor mij.
0Lagonas
@poelekes20 juni 2021 20:18
Kan je dan ook uitleggen waarom die beter werkt? Aan deze reactie hebben we niet zoveel.
0poelekes
@Lagonas28 juni 2021 20:07
Hoofdzakelijk door de eenvoud en het doet wat het moet doen. Installeren, locatie instellen, kleur instellen en klaar. Met zonsondergang lampje aan en visa versa.
De nieuwere versies willen veel meer instellingen waar door de werking veranderd. Mijn bed tijd verschilt nogal met het gangbare omdat ik altijd vroeg werk. Fijn dat 's morgens om 4 uur het lampje nog werkt ipv blauw licht in de duisternis omdat de instelling zegt dat ik al opgestaan ben.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True