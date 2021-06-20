Versie 4.120 van f.lux is uitgekomen, een bètarelease. Dit programma stemt de kleur van het scherm af op de stand van de zon. Zo is het scherm overdag helderder en wanneer de zon ondergaat wordt de kleur 'warmer'. Dit is niet alleen rustiger voor de ogen, het zou zelfs kunnen helpen bij slaapproblemen. Het programma helpt bij het vinden van jouw locatie op aarde, zodat het precies weet wanneer de zon ondergaat. F.lux is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new Fixes for “red pixels” (overflow artifacts) on Intel Xe

Updated Philips Hue endpoint for better bridge discovery

Color profile safety checks (excluded large gamma values in ICC/ICM VCGT “formula” profiles to avoid washed-out screens) As before there is a possible bug/conflict with Windows reloading the color settings and a workaround: In Windows build 19041 (20H1) and later, you will see f.lux reset by the Display Settings panel in Windows. Also, occasionally a notifier will do the same. If you do not like this, you can choose f.lux options > Always use Windows internal color table to prevent it.