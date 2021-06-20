Versie 2.32 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of mp4-filmbestand. Het programma kan bijvoorbeeld goed worden gebruikt voor het maken van korte instructievideo's.
Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new?
Fixed:
- Memory usage improvements with the frame list inside the editor
- You can now open the app and start recording by using command line arguments (read the wiki for more details).
- Added option to set the background of the editor to follow the OS color theme
- Added option to resize the frames by using percentages.
- The selection adorner could appear in the recording if the region were previously left close to the right corner of the screen.
- The new recorder UI command panel was getting in the way of the capture when positioned to the left of the capture region.
- The insert window was reporting wrong sizing information about the images and canvas.
- The new recorder UI was width and height text boxes were not displaying the correct scaled size based on the screen DPI.
- When exporting and not selecting a file path, the filename of the temporary file was not using the extension