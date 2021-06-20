Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: ScreenToGif 2.32

ScreenToGif logo (79 pix)Versie 2.32 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of mp4-filmbestand. Het programma kan bijvoorbeeld goed worden gebruikt voor het maken van korte instructievideo's.

Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new?
  • Memory usage improvements with the frame list inside the editor
  • You can now open the app and start recording by using command line arguments (read the wiki for more details).
  • Added option to set the background of the editor to follow the OS color theme
  • Added option to resize the frames by using percentages.
Fixed:
  • The selection adorner could appear in the recording if the region were previously left close to the right corner of the screen.
  • The new recorder UI command panel was getting in the way of the capture when positioned to the left of the capture region.
  • The insert window was reporting wrong sizing information about the images and canvas.
  • The new recorder UI was width and height text boxes were not displaying the correct scaled size based on the screen DPI.
  • When exporting and not selecting a file path, the filename of the temporary file was not using the extension

ScreenToGif

Versienummer 2.32
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ScreenToGif
Download https://www.screentogif.com/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-06-2021 19:085

20-06-2021 • 19:08

5 Linkedin

Bron: ScreenToGif

Update-historie

13-02 ScreenToGif 2.36.0 0
11-01 ScreenToGif 2.35.4 0
30-12 ScreenToGif 2.35.3 6
25-12 ScreenToGif 2.35.2 0
08-11 ScreenToGif 2.34.1 0
27-09 ScreenToGif 2.34 6
25-07 ScreenToGif 2.33.1 0
15-07 ScreenToGif 2.33 3
04-07 ScreenToGif 2.32.1 0
06-'21 ScreenToGif 2.32 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

ScreenToGif

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+14+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1_Thanatos_
20 juni 2021 19:45
Screenshot is nogal oud en ziet er ook niet meer exact zo uit. Screenshot is ook te heet gewassen ofzo...

Verder, de naam zegt het al, maar ik had stiekem de hoop dat ie ook wel kan opnemen naar een filmpje, of op z'n minst een .gifv, maar nee. Alleen plain vanilla traditionele gifjes.

Met de verschrikkelijke GUI die er ernstig verkrampt uitziet (probeer "save as" maar es) is dat de laatste spijker in de kist. Geinig tooltje, maar voor mij nutteloos totdat het probleemloos fullscreen 4K 60fps kan opnemen naar een H265 encoded filmpje, met gewoon een dikke grote opneemknop en verder geen 10 miljoen knopjes en andere BS heeft.
+1huiz
@_Thanatos_20 juni 2021 20:29
Ik denk dat Camtasia voor jou beter geschikt is :) deze doet idd niks meer dan een gifje maken. Voor mij ideaal om een simpele animatie te maken zonder de overkill van Camtasia.
+1technorabilia
@_Thanatos_20 juni 2021 21:55
Ik heb het pas nog gebruikt om een simpel animated gif te maken die ik dan makkelijk op een willekeurige website/forum kan plaatsen. Want de gifs zijn overal wel compatibel. Dat werkte voor mij verrassend goed. Eigenlijk heb je binnen 5 minuten resultaat zonder eerste een studie te moeten doen. Het zijn wel veel instellingen, maar ik hoefde er niet veel aan te veranderen om een goed resultaat te krijgen. De editor is ook makkelijk te gebruiken en je kunt vrij intuïtief de verschillende frames manipuleren. Bijvoorbeeld crop, tekst plaatsen, wat effecten, frames droppen, transities, progress bar/timer etc.

Wat mij betreft een aanrader.

Edit:
Voorbeeld @ https://raw.githubusercon...ain/images/getlsioapp.gif

[Reactie gewijzigd door technorabilia op 20 juni 2021 21:58]

+1Jogai
@_Thanatos_21 juni 2021 08:43
Als je ffmpeg erbij installeert heb je wel eea aan filmformaten exporteren, maar wat jij wil klinkt niet als de beste fit voor dit programma idd.
0Visgek82
20 juni 2021 22:26
Als je een amd videokaart hebt is er een mooier alternatief, genaamd instant gif. Zit standaard in de software en werkt bijzonder prettig. Voor het maken van gifjes dan, tenminste :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Visgek82 op 20 juni 2021 22:26]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True