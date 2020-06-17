Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: f.lux 4.117

f.lux logo (75 pix) Versie 4.117 van f.lux is uitgekomen. Dit programma stemt de kleur van het scherm af op de stand van de zon. Zo is het scherm overdag helderder en wanneer de zon ondergaat wordt de kleur 'warmer'. Dit is niet alleen rustiger voor de ogen, het zou zelfs kunnen helpen bij slaapproblemen. Het programma helpt bij het vinden van jouw locatie op aarde, zodat het precies weet wanneer de zon ondergaat. F.lux is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.117:
  • Try this: “Effects…” “Use Dark mode at sunset” to turn Windows Dark mode on at night and off during the day
  • DST smoothing (cues to make the time change easier)
  • Fixes for Hue reliability
  • Solar time
  • Fixes and performance improvements for Windows 10 May 2020 (build 2004)
Solar Time?

We added “Solar time” to the preferences, because we’re think it’s important.

If your solar time is after the current clock time, it’s likely that you live in a place that’s easy for night owls to be (because they can wake up late). And if you’re in a place where the solar time is much earlier than what your clock says, it’s easier for early birds, because they can go to bed early.

Versienummer 4.117
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website f.lux
Download https://justgetflux.com/flux-setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 639,00kB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-06-2020 16:1516

17-06-2020 • 16:15

16 Linkedin

Bron: f.lux

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+113+23+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Username3457829
17 juni 2020 19:04
Heb gewoon 3 updates gehad in twee dagen tijd haha. Van v4.114 naar v4.117 gegaan. Maandag 1 en op dinsdag zelfs 2.
Was ook wel nodig, want ik had tot voor het weekend opeens random vage blauwe aders en rare blauwe kringen in beeld (van die psychodelic shit alsof je aan de paddo's zit ofzo) als ik een game opstartte aangezien ik vorige week ook Windows 10 2004 had geïnstalleerd. Duurde een tijdje voordat ik door had dat het weer eens aan f.lux lag, maar toevallig kreeg ik dan maandag gelijk een update binnen. Nu is het weer grotendeels in orde, wel nog een andere paar kleine bugs geloof ik die ze moeten fixen.

Edit: En update nummertje 4 alweer vandaag (de vierde in 4 dagen haha) uitgebracht v4.118

[Reactie gewijzigd door Username3457829 op 18 juni 2020 14:09]

+1Jack Flushell
@Username345782917 juni 2020 21:02
Waarom gebruik je niet de ingebouwde van Windows 10?
+2Username3457829
@Jack Flushell17 juni 2020 21:30
Zojuist nog eens even een keertje gekeken en het kwam er op neer dat de instellingen nog best wel beperkt zijn vergeleken met wat flux kan.
Zie bijvoorbeeld een percentage en geen kleurtemp in K. En als je gebruik wil maken van automatisch in/uit schakelen bij zonsopkomst en ondergang moet je je locatie instellen. Vind ik ook geen fijn idee dat heel Windows en daarmee alle andere apps ook gelijk toegang daar toe hebben. En je kunt ook niet instellen dat ie alleen varieert tussen een range (bijv. 2700K als 't donker naar bijvoorbeeld 3200K overdag ofzo).

Maar daarentegen ben ik dan wel weer sinds een tijdje gewoon een vaste kleur gaan gebruiken voor overdag én 's nachts. Dus in dat geval wat betreft al die opties van flux is dat programma inderdaad overbodig geworden voor mijn smaak. Ga nu dus even een tijdje de Windows setting proberen, kijken of het voldoende is. ;)
0batjes
@Username345782918 juni 2020 20:16
Zo'n balkje is weinig anders dan de getalletjes. Dat maakt voor de meeste gebruikers weinig uit. Je kunt in beide gevallen kiezen wat je prettig vind.

Dat je Windows toegang geeft tot je locatie betekend niet dat applicaties dat automatisch ook hebben, die zullen daar toch echt toestemming om moeten vragen.

Night Light voldoet voor de meeste mensen prima, misschien dat het je bevalt. MS is wat meer van "te veel opties brengt mensen in de war" en daar hebben ze opzich wel een punt mee.
0Username3457829
@batjes18 juni 2020 20:20
Je zegt wat ik denk. En ik ben het ook eens met MS haar insteek.
0stijnvankampen
@Username345782918 juni 2020 09:12
Oh wauw, ik had dezelfde blauwe pixels op mijn beeldscherm, en ik heb een hele tijd zitten rondkloten om de oorzaak te vinden. Blij dat ik nu eindelijk snap waar dat vandaan kwam.
+1flexity
17 juni 2020 17:26
Sinds de functie in Windows 10 zit heb ik deze niet meer geïnstalleerd. Toch een zeer gewaardeerd programma!
+1-36-
@flexity17 juni 2020 20:50
Vraag me idd af wat de meerwaarde van een dergelijk programnatje nog is t.o.v. de ingebouwde finctie van w10
+1batjes
@-36-18 juni 2020 20:17
Configureerbaarheid. Night Light is in dat opzicht voor sommige mensen misschien te karig. Niet erg want zo zorgt MS er wel voor dat apps zoals f.lux van belang blijven.
+1CHBN
@flexity17 juni 2020 21:14
@36-
Idem bij Linux, daar zet Redshift de toon.
f.lux komt ook niet zoals Redshift voor in de software source van mijn distro, wat betekend dat ik f.lux dan ook helemaal omslachtig, handmatig via een bezoek aan de website moet downloaden en updaten i.p.v. dat dit met de OS updates mee loopt in één gang.
+1boratnl
@flexity17 juni 2020 23:52
Ik draai deze nog steeds op m'n Windows 10 laptop, de functie van Windows 10 (Nachtlamp, toch?) weigert het te doen op mijn externe monitor.
+1papa_san
17 juni 2020 20:34
Ik heb sinds versie 4 nooit meer zelf moeten updaten, dus het auto-update issue van daarvoor is definitief opgelost.
Verder nooit een probleem bemerkt met deze software.
+1divvid
17 juni 2020 21:47
Staat al sinds jaar en dag op mn mbp. Prima tool

