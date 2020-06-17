Versie 4.117 van f.lux is uitgekomen. Dit programma stemt de kleur van het scherm af op de stand van de zon. Zo is het scherm overdag helderder en wanneer de zon ondergaat wordt de kleur 'warmer'. Dit is niet alleen rustiger voor de ogen, het zou zelfs kunnen helpen bij slaapproblemen. Het programma helpt bij het vinden van jouw locatie op aarde, zodat het precies weet wanneer de zon ondergaat. F.lux is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Try this: “Effects…” “Use Dark mode at sunset” to turn Windows Dark mode on at night and off during the day

DST smoothing (cues to make the time change easier)

Fixes for Hue reliability

Solar time

Fixes and performance improvements for Windows 10 May 2020 (build 2004)

We added “Solar time” to the preferences, because we’re think it’s important.

If your solar time is after the current clock time, it’s likely that you live in a place that’s easy for night owls to be (because they can wake up late). And if you’re in a place where the solar time is much earlier than what your clock says, it’s easier for early birds, because they can go to bed early.