Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb / cifs -netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domain controller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben een rits nieuwe uitgaves klaargezet, met de volgende, beknopte aankondigingen:

Samba 4.7.0rc2 Security Release Available for Download



This is the second release candidate of the upcoming Samba 4.7 release series, compared to 4.7.0rc1 is only contains the change in order to address CVE-2017-11103 (Orpheus' Lyre mutual authentication validation bypass).



The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. See the release notes for more info.



Samba 4.6.6, 4.5.12 and 4.4.15 Security Releases Available for Download



These are security releases in order to address CVE-2017-11103 (Orpheus' Lyre mutual authentication validation bypass).



The uncompressed tarballs have been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA).

The 4.6.6 source code can be downloaded now. A patch against Samba 4.6.5 is also available. See the release notes for more info.

The 4.5.12 source code can be downloaded now. A patch against Samba 4.5.11 is also available. See the release notes for more info.

The 4.4.15 source code can be downloaded now. A patch against Samba 4.4.14 is also available. See the release notes for more info.