Software-update: MariaDB 10.2.7

0 reacties

MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL nadat deze in 2009/2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. Het is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.2.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

MariaDB 10.2.7 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.2 is the current stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.2.7 is a Stable (GA) release.

Notable Changes

This is the second stable release in the MariaDB 10.2 series.
  • TokuDB updated to 5.6.36-82.0
  • MariaDB Backup beta now included for Red Hat, CentOS, and Fedora packages. See MDEV-13311 for an important note about restoring with this version.
  • MDEV-13125: Core dumps can now be enabled dynamically
  • New variables:
    • tmp_disk_table_size
    • tmp_memory_table_size
  • As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.2 for Ubuntu 16.10 "Yakkety"
Notes
For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.2.7, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.
Versienummer 10.2.7
Releasestatus Stable
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MariaDB
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/
Licentietype GPL
