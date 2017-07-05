Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Synology Router Management 1.1.4 build 6509.2

Door , 3 reacties

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een update voor versie 1.1.4 van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de RT1900ac- en RT2600ac-routers draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nassen van hetzelfde bedrijf. In update 2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Fixed issues
  • Fixed an issue where percentages might not display correctly in Traffic Monitor.
  • Fixed an issue where the Default Policy in Parental Control might not work properly after system reboot.
  • Fixed an issue where 6in4 might not work properly after having been enabled for a certain period of time.
  • Fixed a compatibility issue for Huawei E3372h-153.
  • Minor bug fixes.

CVE Security Updates

  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Linux Kernel (CVE-2017-8890).

Versienummer 1.1.4 build 6509 update 2
Releasestatus Final
Website Fabrikant
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download/RT1900ac
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (3)

+1 Bor

5 juli 2017 11:28
Goed om te zien dat er weer security issues worden gepatched maar jammer om te zien dat er dit keer wederom geen nieuwe features worden geïntroduceerd. Nog steeds wachten we op o.a. Let's Encrypt wat een veel gevraagde feature is. Ik krijg signalen dat SRM gebaseerd is op een oude versie DSM wat het implementeren van zaken als Let's Encrypt zou bemoeilijken. Gecombineerd met o.a. de VPN Plus package (SSL VPN etc) lijken mij vertrouwde certificaten een must.
+1 Vilscon
@Bor5 juli 2017 11:47
Het kan inderdaad niet standaard, maar wel via een omweg. Ik vermoed dat je die al gevonden heb, maar alsnog..

-
I tend to just create the certificate with DSM on my DiskStation, then export it from there and import into SRM. Works great. Every couple of months after DSM auto-updates I just re-export and re-import and it's golden.

Obviously this requires one to have both a DiskStation and a Synology router, but... if you do happen to have both, it's the easiest solution I've found.
-

Via https://forum.synology.com/enu/viewtopic.php?t=129738
0 Bor

@Vilscon5 juli 2017 11:50
Dat werkt alleen wanneer de DSM op dezelfde domainname actief is. Het blijft ook handwerk waardoor je elke 90 dagen weer aan de gang moet. Verre van optimaal dus.
