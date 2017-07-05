Synology heeft een update voor versie 1.1.4 van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de RT1900ac- en RT2600ac-routers draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nassen van hetzelfde bedrijf. In update 2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Fixed issues
- Fixed an issue where percentages might not display correctly in Traffic Monitor.
- Fixed an issue where the Default Policy in Parental Control might not work properly after system reboot.
- Fixed an issue where 6in4 might not work properly after having been enabled for a certain period of time.
- Fixed a compatibility issue for Huawei E3372h-153.
- Minor bug fixes.
CVE Security Updates
- Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Linux Kernel (CVE-2017-8890).