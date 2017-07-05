Synology heeft een update voor versie 1.1.4 van Router Management uitgebracht. SRM is de firmware die op de RT1900ac- en RT2600ac-routers draait en is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Disk Station Manager, de firmware voor de nassen van hetzelfde bedrijf. In update 2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Fixed issues

Fixed an issue where percentages might not display correctly in Traffic Monitor.

Fixed an issue where the Default Policy in Parental Control might not work properly after system reboot.

Fixed an issue where 6in4 might not work properly after having been enabled for a certain period of time.

Fixed a compatibility issue for Huawei E3372h-153.

Minor bug fixes. CVE Security Updates