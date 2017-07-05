Dovecot is een mailserver met ondersteuning voor imap, pop3, ipv6, ssl en tls, en valt deels onder een MIT- en deels onder een Lgplv2.1-licentie. Voor het opslaan van mailberichten kan gebruik worden gemaakt van maildir-, mbox- en het zelf ontwikkelde dbox-formaat. Daarnaast kunnen mta's zoals Postfix 2.3+ en Exim 4.64+ hun smtp-authenticatieproces zonder tussenstappen uitvoeren bij Dovecot. De ontwikkelaar heeft versie 2.2.31 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
v2.2.31 released
This should be a great and stable release for the summer :) v2.2.32 is planned for the end of August. Hopefully soon afterwards we can get back to v2.3.
- LMTP: Removed "(Dovecot)" from added Received headers. Some installations want to hide it, and there's not really any good reason for anyone to have it.
- Add ssl_alt_cert and ssl_alt_key settings to add support for having both RSA and ECDSA certificates.
- dsync/imapc, pop3-migration plugin: Strip trailing whitespace from headers when matching mails. This helps with migrations from Zimbra.
- acl: Add acl_globals_only setting to disable looking up per-mailbox dovecot-acl files.
- Parse invalid message addresses better. This mainly affects the generated IMAP ENVELOPE replies.
- v2.2.30 wasn't fixing corrupted dovecot.index.cache files properly. It could have deleted wrong mail's cache or assert-crashed.
- v2.2.30 mail-crypt-acl plugin was assert-crashing
- v2.2.30 welcome plugin wasn't working
- Various fixes to handling mailbox listing. Especially related to handling nonexistent autocreated/autosubscribed mailboxes and ACLs.
- Global ACL file was parsed as if it was local ACL file. This caused some of the ACL rule interactions to not work exactly as intended.
- auth: forward_* fields didn't work properly: Only the first forward field was working, and only if the first passdb lookup succeeded.
- Using mail_sort_max_read_count sometimes caused "Broken sort-* indexes, resetting" errors.
- Using mail_sort_max_read_count may have caused very high CPU usage.
- Message address parsing could have crashed on invalid input.
- imapc_features=fetch-headers wasn't always working correctly and caused the full header to be fetched.
- imapc: Various bugfixes related to connection failure handling.
- quota=imapc sent unnecessary FETCH RFC822.SIZE to server when expunging mails.
- quota=count: quota_warning = -storage=.. was never executed
- quota=count: Add support for "ns" parameter
- dsync: Fix incremental syncing for mails that don't have Date or Message-ID headers.
- imap: Fix hang when client sends pipelined SEARCH + EXPUNGE/CLOSE/LOGOUT.
- oauth2: Token validation didn't accept empty server responses.
- imap: NOTIFY command has been almost completely broken since the beginning. I guess nobody has been trying to use it.