Dovecot is een mailserver met ondersteuning voor imap, pop3, ipv6, ssl en tls, en valt deels onder een MIT- en deels onder een Lgplv2.1-licentie. Voor het opslaan van mailberichten kan gebruik worden gemaakt van maildir-, mbox- en het zelf ontwikkelde dbox-formaat. Daarnaast kunnen mta's zoals Postfix 2.3+ en Exim 4.64+ hun smtp-authenticatieproces zonder tussenstappen uitvoeren bij Dovecot. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.3.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
Dovecot v2.3.5 released
We are happy to release dovecot v2.3.5. Please find sources at
https://dovecot.org/releases/2.3/dovecot-2.3.5.tar.gz
https://dovecot.org/releases/2.3/dovecot-2.3.5.tar.gz.sig
You can find precompiled binaries at
https://repo.dovecot.org/
NEWS:
Aki Tuomi
- Lua push notification driver: mail keywords and flags are provided in MessageNew and MessageAppend events.
- submission: Implement support for plugins.
- auth: When auth_policy_log_only=yes, only log what the policy server response would do without actually doing it.
- auth: Always log policy server decisions with auth_verbose=yes
- v2.3.[34]: doveadm log errors: Output was missing user/session
- lda: Debug log lines could have shown slightly corrupted
- login proxy: Login processes may have crashed in various ways when login_proxy_max_disconnect_delay was set.
- imap: Fix crash with Maildir+zlib if client disconnects during APPEND
- lmtp proxy: Fix potential assert-crash
- lmtp/submission: Fix crash when SMTP client transaction times out
- submission: Split large XCLIENT commands to 512 bytes per command, so Postfix accepts them.
- submission: Fix crash when client sends invalid BURL command
- submission: relay backend: VRFY command: Avoid forwarding 500 and 502 replies back to client.
- lib-http: Fix potential assert-crash when DNS lookup fails
- lib-fts: Fix search query generation when one language ignores a token (e.g. via stopwords).
Open-Xchange Oy