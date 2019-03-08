De Mozilla Foundation heeft een derde update voor versie 60.5 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. Versie 60 bevat onder meer verbeteringen in het afhandelen van bijlagen, de spellingscontrole en het werken met templates. In versie 60.5.3 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

FIXED Problem when using "Send to > Mail recipient" on Windows introduced in version 60.5.2. If files with non-ASCII characters in their name still cause a malfunction, use one of the following two alternative solutions: Reset this registry entry

HKLM\SOFTWARE\Clients\Mail\Mozilla Thunderbird - SupportUTF8 to 0. On also reset HKLM\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Clients\Mail\Mozilla Thunderbird - SupportUTF8 if present. On Windows 10, set the system code page to UTF-8 (beta feature, see Region Settings, system locale)

Known Issues Due to changes in the Mozilla platform profiles stored on Windows network shares addressed via drive letters are now addressed via UNC

Chat: Twitter not working due to API changes at Twitter.com