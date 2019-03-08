Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 60.5.3

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix)De Mozilla Foundation heeft een derde update voor versie 60.5 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. Versie 60 bevat onder meer verbeteringen in het afhandelen van bijlagen, de spellingscontrole en het werken met templates. In versie 60.5.3 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

FIXED
  • Problem when using "Send to > Mail recipient" on Windows introduced in version 60.5.2. If files with non-ASCII characters in their name still cause a malfunction, use one of the following two alternative solutions:
    • Reset this registry entry
      HKLM\SOFTWARE\Clients\Mail\Mozilla Thunderbird - SupportUTF8 to 0. On also reset HKLM\SOFTWARE\Wow6432Node\Clients\Mail\Mozilla Thunderbird - SupportUTF8 if present.
    • On Windows 10, set the system code page to UTF-8 (beta feature, see Region Settings, system locale)
Known Issues
  • Due to changes in the Mozilla platform profiles stored on Windows network shares addressed via drive letters are now addressed via UNC
  • Chat: Twitter not working due to API changes at Twitter.com
Versienummer 60.5.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype GPL
Door Japke Rosink

08-03-2019 15:39
0 • submitter: Bux666

08-03-2019 • 15:39

Submitter: Bux666

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

