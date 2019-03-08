Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van Ikea en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.89.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen.

Release 0.89.1 Upgrade blinkpy==0.13.1 (Fixes #21559)

Fix Name of Homematic IP accesspoint in devices, if name is configured

Fix group-switch availability for Homematic IP

Fix botvac connected maps call as it is not a supported model

Fix colorlog import error

Fix script load module issue

Bump PyXiaomiGateway version to 0.12.2 (Closes: #21731)

adds missing SUPPORT_VOLUME_SET flag to webos media_player

Updated to newest pyeconet 0.89: Nissan Leaf, PlayStation 4, Point alarm control, Owlet baby monitor



It’s time for release 0.89. It’s another great new release with some cool new features, bug fixes and improvements. The first cool new feature is that yet another car is integrated into Home Assistant: the Nissan Leaf. Both deConz and SmartThings integrations keep expanding to cover more devices.



This release introduces a new mobile app component. @robbiet480, who also works on the iOS app, has taken the best parts of the Home Assistant iOS app component and turned it into a standardized API that any mobile app can build upon. This will allow any mobile apps to integrate with Home Assistant with a great user experience. If you are a mobile app developer, please check the updated app integration docs. We will be fine tuning the API in upcoming releases. Feedback is welcome.



Noteworthy Breaking Changes

Custom Components file structure change: A significant change in how the “under the hood” of Home Assistant works has led to forcing platforms to be resolved based off the component path, if it exists. Today, if you want, you can override the Hue light platform, but not the other parts of the Hue integration. If a future update evolves the Hue component, removing or changing internal methods that the custom platform relied upon, the custom platform will start failing. To avoid this, we’re going to no longer allow custom components to be partial overlays (just a platform). Instead, if you want to override a built-in platform, you will need to override the whole component. This is enforced by first resolving the platform as a component, and if it exists, limiting the lookup path to the component path. Example: if I look up the hue component, and it is provided by a custom component, then all platform lookups will also be looked up in the custom component dir. The same works the other way around, if a user would only try to override hue/light.py but not hue/__init__.py, the custom platform will be ignored. Paulus has written some detailed information about this change on the developers’ blog, if you’d like more information. The Great Migration by Paulus



Existing SmartThings configuration entries will be removed, including the SmartApp/Automation from the SmartThings app. Home Assistant will prompt you to configure the integration again or it can be invoked from the integrations page. The configuration process is the same as before. To prepare, have your personal access token and a mobile device with the SmartThings Classic App handy. This will not affect the naming of devices or entities and is a one-time inconvenience. The implementation switches over to the SmartApp access token to synchronize subscriptions during setup of the config entry, which cannot be done using the personal access token.



New Platforms Météo-France platform for the weather component

Point alarm control

Nissan Leaf Integration (Carwings / NissanConnect EV)

Rewrite of Toon component

Times of The Day Binary Sensor

Add switch platform for Danfoss Air and additional sensors.

Owlet baby monitor component

deCONZ thermostat support

Added device tracker support for Ubee Router

Add LCN cover platform

Add initial support for Sony SDCP projector control

Add SmartThings Cover platform and add cover device classes

Add SmartThings Scene platform

Reddit Sensor

mobile_app component

Add component media player.ps4