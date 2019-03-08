JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2018.3.5 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

PhpStorm 2018.3.5 is released



PhpStorm 2018.3.5 build 183.5912.26 is now available! The release brings bugfixes and improvements for the IntelliJ Platform and Web.



We continue polishing the new Search Everywhere dialog based on your feedback. An option has been added to the new Search Everywhere, which lets you filter out run/debug configurations (IDEA-204151). Also, the new Search Everywhere dialog doesn’t miss files (IDEA-203491) anymore, and displaying search results is no longer delayed (IDEA-199661).



Bug fixes worth noting: Fixed: Updating plugins in an offline environment no longer works with new marketplace and custom plugin repository (IDEA-205032 +29)

Fixed: Apparent off-by-one displaying DATE datatype (DBE-5850 +23)

Fixed: Color Scheme reverts to Darcula from *custom* light color theme after restart if IDE theme is Darcula (IDEA-202248 +17)

Fixed: Angular template files are not recognized if “@angular/core” is not a direct dependency (WEB-36722 +3) See the full list of fixed issues and improvements in the release notes.



Download PhpStorm 2018.3.5 build 183.5912.26 for your platform on the website or just click Update in your JetBrains Toolbox App.



We appreciate you reporting bugs and feature requests to our issue tracker.



Your JetBrains PhpStorm Team

The Drive to Develop