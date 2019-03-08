Ubiquiti Networks heeft versie 1.10.9 uitgebracht van de firmware voor de EdgeMax EdgeRouters. De EdgeRouters kenmerken zich door uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden, maar vergen wel enige netwerkkennis om het goed draaiend te krijgen. Ook zijn lang niet alle instellingen via de gui aan te passen en zul je dus via de commandline aan de gang moeten. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Enhancements and bug fixes:
- !!! [Offloading] - Fix regression from v1.10.2 that caused offloading to stop working after 1 month of uptime on Cavium-based routers (ER-lite, ER-PoE, ER, ER-Pro, ER-4, ER-6, ER-12).
- [Discovery] - Fix regression from v1.10.8 that caused UBNT discovery to ignore VLAN interfaces
- [OSPF] - Fix Fletcher16 checksum calculation bug that caused OSPF session timeout with Cisco IOS routers.
- [SFP] - Fix high CPU load of plat_kthread process when SFP module was inserted in ER-X-SFP
- [SFP] - Fix wrong SFP module stats (temperature, power, etc...) that were reported on ER-4.
- [Interfaces] - Increase max size of MTU on switch0 interfaces to 13K on ER-12
- [DHCP] - Fix misleading "bonding_masters" message when configuring DHCP server on ER-12.
- [DHCP] - Fix bug when dhcp6c would restart after closing SSH session.
- [DHCP] - Fix bug when default gateway was not set if DHCP client got mask /32 addresses.
- [Switch] - Fix bug when wrong VID is attached to incoming packet after changing vlan-aware settings on ER-12
- [Kernel] - Add CONFIG_SLAB & CONFIG_SLUB_DEBUG_ON kernel compile options to debug memory allocation in kernel. Discussed here. These options add minimal overhead and does not impact performance & throughput