Er is een nieuwe versie van Calibre uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource-e-book-beheerprogramma en is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In versie 3.40 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features TXT Input: Use markdown 3.0 with support for new extensions such as code highlighting and smarten punctuation.

Book details panel: Allow editing the identifiers for the book by right clicking on the existing Ids. Closes tickets: 1815005.

Content server: Allow specifying custom URLs for the 'Search the internet' feature via Preferences->Sharing over the net->Search the internet. Closes tickets: 1810923.

Tag browser: Category editor: Add a checkbox to restrict the entries shown to only those present in the current Virtual library.

Allow adding files to selected book records from the clipboard. To use copy a file from windows explorer, right click the Add books button and choose: Add files to selected books from clipboard. Closes tickets: 1815419.

Tag browser: When right clicking on a saved search add a menu option to search using the raw search expression. Closes tickets: 1816274.

Tag browser: Have pressing the Enter key find the next match. Closes tickets: 1816276.

Windows: Add a button to Preferences->Sharing over the net to set calibre to run when the computer starts. Bug fixes Fix a regression in the previous release that broke Copy to library and delete after when copying a duplicated book. Closes tickets: 1816224.

Edit book: Fix pasting of image from clipboard using (Ctrl-V) not working

Content server: Fix {id} not working in the custom list template. Closes tickets: 1818308.

EPUB/MOBI Catalogs: Fix presets not saving title and format information. Closes tickets: 1818838.

macOS: Respect the system setting for text insertion cursor blink time.

FB2 Output: Fix comments from the input document not present in the output. Closes tickets: 1815357.

calibredb: Fix adding books with an OPF file to a remote server not picking up the cover specified in the OPF file.

TXT Input: Fix option to remove indents at the start of lines breaking conversion of markdown documents. Closes tickets: 1814989.

EPUB/MOBI Catalog generation: Allow matching empty fields in exclusion rules. Closes tickets: 1814458.

EPUB/MOBI Catalogs: Fix multiple books with the same title but different authors in a genre not being listed. Closes tickets: 1415990.

Update the Get Books and metadata Amazon.com plugins to handle changes to the markup on the Amazon results page.

Version 3.40.1 fixes a bug in 3.40 that could prevent calibre starting when using a custom date column. New news sources Quanta Magazine by lui1

El Periodico Mediterraneo by benages Improved news sources Scientific American

Taipei Times

Harpers Magazine

General Knowledge Today

Granma

South China Morning Post

New York Times (Web)

China Daily

1843

Pro Physik

Caravan Magazine

Spektrum der Wissenchaft