Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.32.1

Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.32.1 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.32.1 - February 2019 Recovery
  • February 2019 Recovery Endgame endgame-plan
  • Update removes text from unsaved files
  • Fix #69972 - use fsPath for untitled schema files
Version 1.32 - February 2019

Welcome to the February 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include: The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates:
  • Workbench - Keyboard navigation control, Outline view and breadcrumbs use tree widget.
  • Editor - Fix All Source Action allows you to fix on save, improved column selection.
  • Languages - No reload required when installing TypeScript and Markdown extensions.
  • Extension Authoring - Add commands to the Debug toolbar, track last method signature choice.
Versienummer 1.32.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Japke Rosink

08-03-2019 13:41
submitter: Rommel

08-03-2019 • 13:41

Submitter: Rommel

Submitter: Rommel

Bron: Microsoft

Visual Studio Code

Reacties (5)

MrMonkE
8 maart 2019 13:55
Heading slowly to bloatyland tot het net zo'n gedrocht is als visual studio?
Of ben ik te cynish?
mrtl
@MrMonkE8 maart 2019 13:59
Een beetje maar. Het is en blijft natuurlijk een Electron applicatie, wat qua performance een gedrocht is.
MrMonkE
@mrtl8 maart 2019 14:03
Begrijp me goed ik ben er tevreden mee maar mijn angst is dat ik er op een gegeven moment door al de 'verbeteringen' er niet langer tevreden mee ben.


-volgens mij moest ergens een punt of komma, maar kan niet beslissen waar.-
jordees
@MrMonkE8 maart 2019 14:01
Integendeel. Je bepaalt zelf welke/hoeveel plugins je gebruikt, waardoor je VSC lean en supersnel houdt. Zelf heb ik Webstorm (€ 129,00 per jaar) en Textmate vervangen (MacOS) door VSC en ben er meer dan tevreden over. Dit is een product van Microsoft waar ik als Apple fan zeer positief over ben (en over Office 365 met Exchange in de Cloud, maar dat is offtopic).
Rutix
@MrMonkE8 maart 2019 14:02
Je bent te cynisch. Je hebt zelf in de hand hoe erg je VSC bloat met extensions. Als je hem gewoon lean wilt houden installeer je gewoon niks anders erbij.
