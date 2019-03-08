Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.32.1 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 1.32.1 - February 2019 Recovery
Version 1.32 - February 2019
- February 2019 Recovery Endgame endgame-plan
- Update removes text from unsaved files
- Fix #69972 - use fsPath for untitled schema files
Welcome to the February 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates:
- Preview and apply color themes - Install and apply new theme extensions without reloading.
- Keyboard shortcuts editor improvements - Modify keybinding 'when' conditions in the editor.
- Problems panel hover commands - Apply Quick Fixes or open a Peek window directly from hovers.
- Preferred Code Actions - Preferred (mostly likely) Code Actions support auto fixing common issues.
- Debug Console customization - Modify font size, font family, and line height of the Debug Console.
- Better IntelliSense for ARIA attributes - More detailed descriptions for HTML accessibility attributes.
- Vue.js interpolations IntelliSense - The Vetur extension now supports smart completions in Vue.js interpolations.
- New "Bundling Extensions" topic - Use webpack to improve your extension's load time.
- Workbench - Keyboard navigation control, Outline view and breadcrumbs use tree widget.
- Editor - Fix All Source Action allows you to fix on save, improved column selection.
- Languages - No reload required when installing TypeScript and Markdown extensions.
- Extension Authoring - Add commands to the Debug toolbar, track last method signature choice.