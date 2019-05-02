Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Dovecot 2.3.6

Dovecot is een mailserver met ondersteuning voor imap, pop3, ipv6, ssl en tls, en valt deels onder een MIT- en deels onder een Lgplv2.1-licentie. Voor het opslaan van mailberichten kan gebruik worden gemaakt van maildir-, mbox- en het zelf ontwikkelde dbox-formaat. Daarnaast kunnen mta's zoals Postfix 2.3+ en Exim 4.64+ hun smtp-authenticatieproces zonder tussenstappen uitvoeren bij Dovecot. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.3.6 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Dovecot release v2.3.6
  • CVE-2019-11494: Submission-login crashed with signal 11 due to null pointer access when authentication was aborted by disconnecting.
  • CVE-2019-11499: Submission-login crashed when authentication was started over TLS secured channel and invalid authentication message was sent.
  • auth: Support password grant with passdb oauth2.
  • Use system default CAs for outbound TLS connections.
  • Simplify array handling with new helper macros.
  • fts_solr: Enable configuring batch_size and soft_commit features.
  • lmtp/submission: Fixed various bugs in XCLIENT handling, including a hang when XCLIENT commands were sent infinitely to the remote server.
  • lmtp/submission: Forwarded multi-line replies were erroneously sent as two replies to the client.
  • lib-smtp: client: Message was not guaranteed to contain CRLF consistently when CHUNKING was used.
  • fts_solr: Plugin was no longer compatible with Solr 7.
  • Make it possible to disable certificate checking without setting ssl_client_ca_* settings.
  • pop3c: SSL support was broken.
  • mysql: Closing connection twice lead to crash on some systems.
  • auth: Multiple oauth2 passdbs crashed auth process on deinit.
  • HTTP client connection errors infrequently triggered a segmentation fault when the connection was idle and not used for a particular client instance.
Versienummer 2.3.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website Dovecot
Download https://dovecot.org/releases/2.3/dovecot-2.3.6.tar.gz
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 02-05-2019 13:07
0 • submitter: MaartenPol

02-05-2019 • 13:07

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: MaartenPol

Bron: Dovecot

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Dovecot

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True