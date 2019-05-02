Dovecot is een mailserver met ondersteuning voor imap, pop3, ipv6, ssl en tls, en valt deels onder een MIT- en deels onder een Lgplv2.1-licentie. Voor het opslaan van mailberichten kan gebruik worden gemaakt van maildir-, mbox- en het zelf ontwikkelde dbox-formaat. Daarnaast kunnen mta's zoals Postfix 2.3+ en Exim 4.64+ hun smtp-authenticatieproces zonder tussenstappen uitvoeren bij Dovecot. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.3.6 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:
Dovecot release v2.3.6
- CVE-2019-11494: Submission-login crashed with signal 11 due to null pointer access when authentication was aborted by disconnecting.
- CVE-2019-11499: Submission-login crashed when authentication was started over TLS secured channel and invalid authentication message was sent.
- auth: Support password grant with passdb oauth2.
- Use system default CAs for outbound TLS connections.
- Simplify array handling with new helper macros.
- fts_solr: Enable configuring batch_size and soft_commit features.
- lmtp/submission: Fixed various bugs in XCLIENT handling, including a hang when XCLIENT commands were sent infinitely to the remote server.
- lmtp/submission: Forwarded multi-line replies were erroneously sent as two replies to the client.
- lib-smtp: client: Message was not guaranteed to contain CRLF consistently when CHUNKING was used.
- fts_solr: Plugin was no longer compatible with Solr 7.
- Make it possible to disable certificate checking without setting ssl_client_ca_* settings.
- pop3c: SSL support was broken.
- mysql: Closing connection twice lead to crash on some systems.
- auth: Multiple oauth2 passdbs crashed auth process on deinit.
- HTTP client connection errors infrequently triggered a segmentation fault when the connection was idle and not used for a particular client instance.