The Sleuth Kit is een collectie forensische tools die gebruikt kunnen worden om de harde schijf nader te bekijken. Het is mogelijk om verschillende verwijderde bestanden terug te halen of gedeeltelijk te bekijken. Autopsy is een grafische interface voor deze kit, en draait op Linux, macOS en Windows. Het wordt uitgegeven onder de Apache 2.0-licentie en is geschreven in Java. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze handleiding. De ontwikkelaars hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht met 4.11.0 als versienummer. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features:



Adding Data: Hashes can optionally be entered when adding a disk image data source to a case.

Acquisition details can be stored when the data source is added. Ingest Modules: Added support for Microsoft Edge browser (cookies, history, and bookmarks)

Added support for Safari web browser (downloads, cookies, history, and bookmarks)

Expanded Chrome browser support to include cache parsing and form/auto fill.

Expanded Firefox browser support to extract form/auto fill fields.

Parse Zone.Identifier files to identify the source of files.

Added a TSK_SOURCE artifact to downloaded files to help users trace back to where it came from.

Added support for parsing vCards (virtual cards).

Extract more information about Windows user accounts (number of logins, creation date, and last login)

Detect more operating system types, which get saved as a TSK_OS_INFO artifact.

Detect Android media cards, which gets saved as a TSK_DATA_SOURCE_USAGE artifact. UI: The Application content viewer now displays HTML files.

Video playback now uses gstreamer on 64-bit systems, which supports more video formats.

Pictures can be rotated and zoomed in the Application content viewer.

The Other Occurrences content viewer layout was reorganized to make viewing the data easier.

New "Data Source Summary" panel shows high-level statistics and details about the data sources in the case.

Data sources are now listed in the data sources tree in alphabetical order.

The presentation of finding common properties within a case was revised to group results in a more helpful way. Report / Export: Portable Cases can be created based on tagged data. These cases contain a subset of the case data and can be opened anywhere.

Users can now choose tabs or commas as the delimiter for a files report.

Case notes are included in the HTML report. Other: Added a new file type that allows module writers to specify a file based on its byte range.

Data sources can be analyzed and have a CASE/UCO report generated using only the command line. Bug Fixes Decreased the time required to execute inter-case common properties searches of the Central Repository.

Assorted small bug fixes are included.