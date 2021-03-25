Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Autopsy 4.18.0

Autopsy logoThe Sleuth Kit is een collectie forensische tools die gebruikt kunnen worden om de harde schijf of geheugenkaartje nader te bekijken. Het is mogelijk om verwijderde bestanden terug te halen of gedeeltelijk te bekijken. Autopsy is een grafische interface voor deze kit, en draait op Linux, macOS en Windows. Het wordt uitgegeven onder de Apache 2.0-licentie en is geschreven in Java. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze handleiding. De ontwikkelaars hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht met 4.18.0 als versienummer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Keyword Search:

  • A major upgrade from Solr 4 to Solr 8.6.3. Single user cases continue to use the embedded server.
    Multi-user clusters need to install a new Solr 8 server and can now create a Solr cloud with multiple servers.
    -- NOTE: Cases created with Autopsy 4.18 cannot be opened by previous versions of Autopsy. Autopsy 4.18 can open older cases though.
    -- See here for more details.
  • Improved text indexing speed by not doing language detection on unknown file formats and unallocated space.

Domain Discovery:

  • Added details view to Domain Discovery to show what web-based artifacts are associated with the selected domain.
  • Updated the Domain Discovery grouping and sorting by options.
  • Added basic domain categorization for webmail-based domains.

Content Viewers:

  • Built more specialized viewers for web-based artifacts.

Data Source Summary:

  • Added a “Geolocations” tab that shows what cities the data source was near (based on geolocation data).
  • Added a “Timeline” tab that shows counts of events from the last 30 days the data source was used.
  • Added navigation buttons to jump from the summary view to the main Autopsy UI (for example to go to the map).

Ingest Modules:

  • New YARA ingest module to flag files based on regular expression patterns.
  • New “Android Analyzer (aLEAPP)” module based on aLEAPP. Previous “Android Analyzer” also still exists.
  • Updated “iOS Analyzer (iLEAPP)” module to create more artifacts and work on disk images.
  • Hash Database module will calculate SHA-256 hash in addition to MD5.
  • Removed Interesting Item rule that flagged existence of Bitlocker (since it ships with Windows).
  • Fixed a major bug in the PhotoRec module that could result in an incorrect file layout if the carved file spanned non-contiguous sectors.
  • Fixed MBOX detection bug in Email module.

Reporting:

  • Attachments from tagged messages are now included in a Portable Case.

Misc:

  • Added support for Ext4 inline data and sparse blocks (via TSK fix).
  • Updated PostgreSQL JDBC driver to support any recent version of PostgreSQL for multi-user cases and PostgreSQL Central Repository.
  • Added personas to the summary viewer in CVT.
  • Handling of bad characters in auto ingest manifest files.
  • Assorted small bug fixes.

Autopsy 4.2
Autopsy 4.2, klik op de afbeelfing voor een grotere versie.

Versienummer 4.18.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Sleuth Kit
Download https://github.com/sleuthkit/autopsy/releases/tag/autopsy-4.18.0
Licentietype GPL

+1foxathome
25 maart 2021 10:56
Meer dan een GB groot?
Wat zit er allemaal in dit programma dat het zo groot is?
Recuva is nog geen 8MB.

Ik lees ondertussen dat het programma veel meer kan, maar toch...
+1Jerie
@foxathome25 maart 2021 13:05
Dit is een cross-platfom, FOSS Java frontend voor TSK (The Sleuth Kit) welke eveneens cross-platform en FOSS is. Dit programma wordt gebruikt in bijv forensische opsporing. Recuva is een freeware proprietary Windows programmatje van het bedrijf Piriform (bekend van The Cleaner; wat weer berucht is geworden ivm malware in The Cleaner). Dit programma wordt gebruikt door hobbyisten om wat files terug te verkrijgen die per ongeluk zijn verwijderd, niet voor professioneel gebruik. Totaal niet te vergelijken.

De reden dat Autopsy zo groot lijkt, is als volgt:
For a Windows installation, all Autopsy dependencies are bundled with the installer provided.
There is no need for manual installation of additional dependencies if the Windows installer is used.
Op de Mac waar ik dit op type neemt Autopsy zelf ~2 MB in beslag...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 25 maart 2021 13:06]

+1DarkShaDows
@Jerie25 maart 2021 17:51
Ik dacht dat ze bij FO de software van Guidance en Accessdata gebruikten.
0foxathome
@Jerie25 maart 2021 21:16
Thnx, super duidelijk nu! :)

