Panasonic heeft voor haar aparte Lumix BGH1 nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 2.0 als het versienummer. Dit is een relatief kleine, grotendeels vierkante microfourthirds-videocamera die bijvoorbeeld bedoeld is voor drones, livestreams, of filmen vanop afstand. Het apparaat is geen traditionele camera in de zin dat er een zoeker aanwezig is of een lcd op de achterkant zit. In plaats daarvan kunnen er allerlei accessoires worden aangesloten. Met de 10,2-megapixelsensor is het mogelijk om video's op te nemen in een resolutie van 4096x2160 pixels met 60fps, 4:2:0 subsampling met 10bit-kleuren. Bij 4:2:2 en 10bit is maximaal 30fps mogelijk in combinatie met een resolutie van 4096x2160 pixels. Via hdmi kan de camera een output van 4096x2160 pixels genereren met 60fps, 4:2:2 subsampling en 10bit-kleuren. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze firmware uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 2.0 RAW video data output over HDMI [4K] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.7K] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI. The Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on Atomos Ninja V. AtomOS v10.63 will be required to support the RAW out function of the Lumix BGH1.

IP Streaming capability RTP/RTSP streaming of video and audio (ACC) via wired LAN is possible. H.265 4K/60p/50Mbps, 4K/60p/25Mbps, 4K/30p/25Mbps, 4K/30p/12.5Mbps, 4K/50p/50Mbps, 4K/50p/25Mbps, 4K/25p/25Mbps, 4K/25p/12.5Mbps, FHD/60p/20Mbps, FHD/60p/16Mbps, FHD/30p/12Mbps, FHD/30p/6Mbps, FHD/50p/20Mbps, FHD/50p/16Mbps, FHD/25p/12Mbps, FHD/25p/6Mbps H.264 4K/60p/50Mbps, 4K/60p/25Mbps, 4K/30p/25Mbps, 4K/30p/12.5Mbps, 4K/50p/50Mbps, 4K/50p/25Mbps, 4K/25p/25Mbps, 4K/25p/12.5Mbps, FHD/60p/16Mbps, FHD/60p/8Mbps, FHD/30p/6Mbps, FHD/30p/3Mbps, FHD/50p/16Mbps, FHD/50p/8Mbps, FHD/25p/6Mbps, FHD/25p/3Mbps, HD/60p/6Mbps, HD/30p/4Mbps, HD/50p/6Mbps, HD/25p/4Mbps

SD Memory Card formatting via PC connection It is possible to format the SD Memory Card from the camera menu on the live view display of LUMIX Tether while the camera is connected with the PC.

Genlocking status display Synchronization status can be shown on the external monitor connected via HDMI or SDI when the camera is under Genlock synchronization.

Other improvement Users can choose to add or not to add camera orientation information in [Vertical Position Info (Video)] menu to prevent unintended image rotation in playback.

