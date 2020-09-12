Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Autopsy 4.16.0

Autopsy logoThe Sleuth Kit is een collectie forensische tools die gebruikt kunnen worden om de harde schijf of geheugenkaartje nader te bekijken. Het is mogelijk om verwijderde bestanden terug te halen of gedeeltelijk te bekijken. Autopsy is een grafische interface voor deze kit, en draait op Linux, macOS en Windows. Het wordt uitgegeven onder de Apache 2.0-licentie en is geschreven in Java. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze handleiding. De ontwikkelaars hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht met 4.16.0 als versienummer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Ingest:
  • Added streaming ingest capability for disk images that allow files to be analyzed as soon as they are added to the database.
  • Changed backend code so that disk image-based files are added by Java code instead of C/C++ code.
Ingest Modules:
  • Include Interesting File set rules for cloud storage, encryption, cryptocurrency and privacy programs.
  • Updated PhotoRec 7.1 and include 64-bit version.
  • Updated RegRipper in Recent Activity to 2.8
  • Create artifacts for Prefetch, Background Activity Monitor, and System Resource Usage.
  • Support MBOX files greater than 2GB.
  • Document metadata is saved as explicit artifacts and added to the timeline.
  • New “no change” hashset type that does not change status of file.
Central Repository / Personas:
  • Accounts in the Central Repository can be grouped together and associated with a digital persona.
  • All accounts are now stored in the Central Repository to support correlation and persona creation.
Content viewers:
  • Created artifact-specific viewers in the Results viewer for contact book and call log.
  • Moved Message viewer to a Results sub-viewer and expanded to show accounts.
  • Added Application sub-viewer for PDF files based on IcePDF.
  • Annotation viewer now includes comments from hash set hits.
Geolocation Viewer:
  • Different data types now are displayed using different colors.
  • Track points in a track are now displayed as small, connected circles instead of full pins.
  • Filter panel shows only data sources with geo location data.
  • Geolocation artifact points can be tagged and commented upon.
File Discovery:
  • Changed UI to have more of a search flow and content viewer is hidden until an item is selected.
Reports:
  • Can be generated for a single data source instead of the entire case.
  • CASE / UCO report module now includes artifacts in addition to files.
  • Added backend concept of Tag Sets to support Project Vic categories from different countries.
Performance:
  • Add throttling of UI refreshes to ensure data is quickly displayed and the tree does not get backed up with requests.
  • Improved efficiency of adding a data source with many orphan files.
  • Improved efficiency of loading file systems.
  • Jython interpreter is preloaded at application startup.
Misc bug fixes and improvements:
  • Fixed bug from last release where hex content viewer text was no longer fixed width.
  • Altered locking to allow multiple data sources to be added at once more smoothly and to support batch inserts of file data.
  • Central repository comments will no longer store tag descriptions.
  • Account type nodes in the Accounts tree show counts.
  • Full time stamps displayed for messages in ingest inbox.
  • More detailed status during file exports.
  • Improved efficiency of adding timeline events.
  • Fixed bug with CVT most recent filter.
  • Improved documentation and support for running on Linux/macOS.

Autopsy 4.2
Autopsy 4.2, klik op de afbeelfing voor een grotere versie.

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Autopsy

Reacties (9)

+1Bor

12 september 2020 10:09
Weer een mooie update waarbij ik onderstaande vooral interessant vind gezien dit nogal wat tijd kan schelen hoewel je meestal toch tijdens onderzoek wacht tot alles is ingelezen.
Added streaming ingest capability for disk images that allow files to be analyzed as soon as they are added to the database.
Autopsy neemt snel in populariteit toe. Het is bijzonder dat een applicatie op dit vlak gratis is en zo goed wordt ondersteund.
+1Indir
@Bor13 september 2020 00:21
Naast Autopsy is Basis Technology ook verantwoordelijk voor Cyber Triage. Waarbij ze waarschijnlijk deels dezelfde technieken en tooling die ontwikkeld worden voor Autopsy ook voor hun betaalde software gebruiken?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 13 september 2020 00:22]

0Blinkin
12 september 2020 09:43
Hmm klinkt een stuk complexer dan zaken zoals Recuva. Interessant.
+1Bor

@Blinkin12 september 2020 10:10
Hmm klinkt een stuk complexer dan zaken zoals Recuva. Interessant.
Dat is ook niet zo gek. Het zijn compleet andere applicaties. Recuva is een undelete utility terwijl Autopsy een suite is voor forensisch onderzoek. Een vergelijking met Recuva is echt appels en auto's (peren komt niet genoeg in de buurt).
+1SaiBork
@Bor12 september 2020 10:56
Probleem is dat het alleen zo wordt omschreven:
"Het is mogelijk om verwijderde bestanden terug te halen of gedeeltelijk te bekijken. Autopsy is een grafische interface voor deze kit, en draait op Linux, macOS en Windows"

Dus logisch dat het vergeleken wordt met Recuva. Volgens deze tekst is het gewoon een betere "undelete utility".
0JeroenED
12 september 2020 17:52
Kan ik dit omschrijven als "een tool om te kijken of big brother aan het meekijken is?" Of is het zelf nog meer dan dit?
+1Lagonas
@JeroenED12 september 2020 22:13
Deze tool wordt gebruikt om systemen te inspecteren op bijvoorbeeld gestolen data, interessante mails, en nog veel meer. Het lijkt bijvoorbeeld naar extensies die niet kloppen (een veel gebruikte masking methode). Bij mijn werkgever zijn er dankzij dit pakket al twee maal medewerkers succesvol onderzocht en gepakt op diefstal.
0bilbob
@JeroenED12 september 2020 17:58
met deze tool kan je zelf bigbrother spelen op je pc.
0Mr777
13 september 2020 20:32
Waarom brengen ze dit niet uit als een bootable iso-file, dat zou m.i. toch veel logischer zijn om schijven te onderzoeken. Bovendien:

"Although Autopsy is designed to be cross-platform (Windows, Linux, MacOSX), the current version is fully functional and fully tested only on Windows. We have run it on XP, Vista, and Windows 7 with no problems."

Ik begin er niet aan om dit onder Linux werkend te krijgen, een blik op de bijgevoegde readme was wel genoeg om me daarvan te overtuigen.

