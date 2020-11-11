Software-update: Autopsy 4.17.0

Autopsy logoThe Sleuth Kit is een collectie forensische tools die gebruikt kunnen worden om de harde schijf of geheugenkaartje nader te bekijken. Het is mogelijk om verwijderde bestanden terug te halen of gedeeltelijk te bekijken. Autopsy is een grafische interface voor deze kit, en draait op Linux, macOS en Windows. Het wordt uitgegeven onder de Apache 2.0-licentie en is geschreven in Java. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze handleiding. De ontwikkelaars hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht met 4.17.0 als versienummer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

GUI:
  • Expanded the Data Source Summary panel to show recent activity, past cases, analysis results, etc. Also made this available from the main UI when a data source is selected.
  • Expanded Discovery UI to support searching for and basic display of web domains. It collapses the various web artifacts into a single view.
Ingest Modules:
  • Added iOS Analyzer module based on iLEAPP and a subset of its artifacts.
  • New Picture Analyzer module that does EXIF extraction and HEIC conversion. HEIC/HEIF images are converted to JPEGs that retain EXIF using ImageMagick (replaces the previous EXIF ingest module).
  • Added support for the latest version of Edge browser that is based on Chromium into Recent Activity. Other Chromium-based browsers are also supported.
  • Updated the rules that search Web History artifacts for search queries. Expanded module to support multiple search engines for ambiguous URLs.
  • Bluetooth pairing artifacts are created based on RegRipper output.
  • Prefetch artifacts record the full path of exes.
  • PhotoRec module allows you to include or exclude specific file types.
  • Upgraded to Tika 1.23.
Performance:
  • Documents are added to Solr in batches instead of one by one.
  • More efficient queries to find WAL files for SQLite databases.
  • Use a local drive for temp files for multi-user cases instead of the shared folder.
Command Line
  • Command line support for report profiles.
  • Restored support for Windows file type association for opening a case in Autopsy by double clicking case metadata (.aut) file.
  • Better feedback for command line argument errors.
Misc:
  • Updated versions of libvmdk, libvhdi, and libewf.
  • Persona UI fixes: Pre-populate account and changed order of New Persona dialog.
  • Streaming ingest support added to auto ingest.
  • Recent Activity module processes now use the global timeout.
  • Option to include Autopsy executable in portable case (Windows only.)
  • Upgraded to NetBeans 11 Rich Client Platform.
  • Added debug feature to save the stack trace on all threads.

Autopsy 4.2
Autopsy 4.2, klik op de afbeelfing voor een grotere versie.

Versienummer 4.17.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Sleuth Kit
Download https://github.com/sleuthkit/autopsy/releases/tag/autopsy-4.17.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-11-2020 05:56
9 • submitter: Indir

11-11-2020 • 05:56

9 Linkedin

Submitter: Indir

Bron: The Sleuth Kit

Reacties (9)

Reacties (9)
-1909+17+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Henri Brands
11 november 2020 11:55
Ik dacht dat dit programma een soort van 'iets' uitgebreidere versie van bijv. Recuva is, maar ik zie installatiebestanden van 986 MB en groter. Dan moet er nog al wat mee kunnen?
+1Indir
@Henri Brands11 november 2020 13:01
Dit is een forensische toolkit voor digitale onderzoeken, dus wel wat meer dan alleen wat bestanden terughalen.
+1Bor

@Henri Brands11 november 2020 19:46
Het is een compleet ander stuk software dan Recuva of een andere "undelete" tool. Autopsy is een suite voor digitaal forensich onderzoek waarmee je verschillende bronnen kunt doorzoeken naar bewijsmateriaal, veelal om te gebruiken in bijvoorbeeld een rechtszaak. Dat vraagt overigens om erg specialistische kennis.
0Henri Brands
@Bor12 november 2020 11:38
Dat is inderdaad heel wat omvangrijker: dat werd me niet geheel duidelijk uit de intro boven het artikel.
Kortom: niet voor mij bedoeld, maar voor specialisten. :D
+1Indir
11 november 2020 14:40
Een andere leuke feature van Autopsy is de Central Repository.
+1Bor

@Indir11 november 2020 19:48
Klopt, zo kan je een centrale database aanleggen om te gebruiken in verschillende zaken om zo bijvoorbeeld naar specifieke artifacts te zoeken. Afaik hebben andere forensische suites ook dergelijke oplossingen overigens.
+1Bor

11 november 2020 09:09
Weer een mooie update met nieuwe welkome ingest modules en aanpassingen. Autopsy is hard op weg naar meer bekendheid en breder gebruik.
0Scadro
11 november 2020 12:55
In de eerste alinea staat The Sleuth Kit. Copy-paste foutje?
+1Indir
@Scadro11 november 2020 13:00
"The Sleuth Kit is een collectie forensische tools die gebruikt kunnen worden om de harde schijf of geheugenkaartje nader te bekijken. Het is mogelijk om verwijderde bestanden terug te halen of gedeeltelijk te bekijken. Autopsy is een grafische interface voor deze kit."

Autopsy maakt in de backend gebruik van The Sleuth Kit maar ook verschillende andere tools zoals bijv. PhotoRec, met elke update en uitgave van The Sleuth Kit volgt er normaliter ook een update en uitgave van Autopsy.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Indir op 11 november 2020 13:05]

