The Sleuth Kit is een collectie forensische tools die gebruikt kunnen worden om de harde schijf of geheugenkaartje nader te bekijken. Het is mogelijk om verwijderde bestanden terug te halen of gedeeltelijk te bekijken. Autopsy is een grafische interface voor deze kit, en draait op Linux, macOS en Windows. Het wordt uitgegeven onder de Apache 2.0-licentie en is geschreven in Java. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze handleiding. De ontwikkelaars hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht met 4.17.0 als versienummer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

GUI: Expanded the Data Source Summary panel to show recent activity, past cases, analysis results, etc. Also made this available from the main UI when a data source is selected.

Expanded Discovery UI to support searching for and basic display of web domains. It collapses the various web artifacts into a single view. Ingest Modules: Added iOS Analyzer module based on iLEAPP and a subset of its artifacts.

New Picture Analyzer module that does EXIF extraction and HEIC conversion. HEIC/HEIF images are converted to JPEGs that retain EXIF using ImageMagick (replaces the previous EXIF ingest module).

Added support for the latest version of Edge browser that is based on Chromium into Recent Activity. Other Chromium-based browsers are also supported.

Updated the rules that search Web History artifacts for search queries. Expanded module to support multiple search engines for ambiguous URLs.

Bluetooth pairing artifacts are created based on RegRipper output.

Prefetch artifacts record the full path of exes.

PhotoRec module allows you to include or exclude specific file types.

Upgraded to Tika 1.23. Performance: Documents are added to Solr in batches instead of one by one.

More efficient queries to find WAL files for SQLite databases.

Use a local drive for temp files for multi-user cases instead of the shared folder. Command Line Command line support for report profiles.

Restored support for Windows file type association for opening a case in Autopsy by double clicking case metadata (.aut) file.

Better feedback for command line argument errors. Misc: Updated versions of libvmdk, libvhdi, and libewf.

Persona UI fixes: Pre-populate account and changed order of New Persona dialog.

Streaming ingest support added to auto ingest.

Recent Activity module processes now use the global timeout.

Option to include Autopsy executable in portable case (Windows only.)

Upgraded to NetBeans 11 Rich Client Platform.

Added debug feature to save the stack trace on all threads.