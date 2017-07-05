Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi3 of een Linux-, macOS-, of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.48.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Release 0.48.1 Fix arlo sensors.

API POST no longer marks the number zero as invalid

Fix Snips json schema

Fix pathlib resolve

Fix harmony

Fix Arlo startup crash

Temporary fix for the client_id generation 0.48: Snips.ai, Shiftr.io and a massive History query speed up



It’s time for a great new release!



We’ve started the process of upgrading our frontend technology. If you notice something not working that did work before, please open an issue.



Pascal has added a new option to Home Assistant core to set a list of whitelisted folders that Home Assistant can read from. When a component allows to send files (like Telegram), it will only be allowed to send files from those directories. The only default whitelisted folder is the public <config>/www directory.



Z-Wave will, as announced in the last release, be defaulting to generate the new entity ids. More info in the blog post. You can still opt-in for the old style.



Big speed up in querying the history

Thanks to the work by @cmsimike in #8255 you’ll see a significant speed up when using the history view. In his local tests queries went from 1 minute to 90ms! ⚡️



Snips.ai component

Snips has contributed a component to integrate with their Snips.ai local voice assistant. This will allow you to hook a speaker and a microphone into your Raspberry Pi and make your own local Amazon Echo quickly. See the docs for further instructions.



Also a shoutout to @michaelarnauts for keeping an eye on our Docker build and once again reducing the file size 👍



New Platforms Add initial support for Shiftr.io

Upnp properties

Add support for Insteon FanLinc fan

add knx cover support

Add I2c BME280 temperature, humidity and pressure sensor for Raspberry Pi

Add I2c HTU21D temperature and humidity sensor for Raspberry Pi

Add new BH1750 light level sensor

Rfxtrx binary sensor

Add ClickSend notify service.

Add device tracker for Linksys Smart Wifi devices

Openhardwaremonitor

WIP: Verisure app api

telegram_bot platform to only send messages

Comfoconnect fan component

Implement templates for covers

Snips ASR and NLU component Breaking Changes We have added a new option to whitelist folders that can be used as sources for sending files. You will need to use this option if you are using files with the telegram component.

Vera battery levels will no longer have the percent sign appended

Notify - SMTP: Added SMTP SSL/TLS support so now you should specify which encryption to use.

Light - LIFX: The lifx_effect_breathe call was deprecated in version 0.47 and has now been removed. You can use lifx_effect_pulse with mode: breathe for the same effect.

LimitlessLED: No longer automatically fades the lights when turning the light off. Can be restored with a new config option.