Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben de afgelopen dagen versies 9.0.0.M22, 8.5.16, 8.0.45 en 7.0.79 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Tomcat 9.0.0.M22 (alpha) Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.0.M22 (alpha) of Apache Tomcat. The is a milestone release of the 9.0.x branch and has been made to provide users with early access to the new features in Apache Tomcat 9.0.x so that they may provide feedback. The notable changes compared to 9.0.0.M21 include: Add a new JULI FileHandler configuration for specifying the maximum number of days to keep the log files. By default the log files will be kept for 90 days.

Update the Servlet 4.0 implementation to add support for setting trailer fields for HTTP responses.

When pre-compiling with JspC, report all compilation errors rather than stopping after the first error. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 9 changelog.



Tomcat 8.5.16 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.16 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.5.x is intended to replace 8.0.x and includes new features pulled forward from Tomcat 9.0.x. The minimum Java version and implemented specification versions remain unchanged. The notable changes compared to 8.5.15 include: Add a new JULI FileHandler configuration for specifying the maximum number of days to keep the log files. By default the log files will be kept indefinitely.

Improvements to enable the Manager and HostManager to work in the default configuration when working under a security manager.

Introduce new API o.a.tomcat.websocket.WsSession#suspend / o.a.tomcat.websocket.WsSession#resume that can be used to suspend / resume reading of the incoming messages. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8.5 changelog.



Tomcat 8.0.45 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.0.45 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.0.45 includes fixes for issues identified in 8.0.44 as well as other enhancements and changes. The notable changes compared to 8.0.44 include: Add a new JULI FileHandler configuration for specifying the maximum number of days to keep the log files. By default the log files will be kept indefinitely.

Improvements to enable the Manager and HostManager to work in the default configuration when working under a security manager. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8 changelog.

Note: End of life date for Apache Tomcat 8.0.x is announced.



Tomcat 7.0.79 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 7.0.79 of Apache Tomcat. This release contains a number of bug fixes and improvements compared to version 7.0.78. The notable changes compared to 7.0.78 include: Add a new JULI FileHandler configuration for specifying the maximum number of days to keep the log files. By default the log files will be kept indefinitely.

Improvements to enable the Manager and HostManager to work in the default configuration when working under a security manager. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 7 changelog.